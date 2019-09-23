Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok

With the popularity of short video-sharing platforms like TikTok, Vigo Video and Likee growing in India, a similar platform called Firework, based in Silicon Valley, has now entered the Indian market. Firework developer Loop Now Technologies, Inc is a Redwood City, California-based incubator start-up that focuses on next-generation consumer mobile applications. “India has the fastest growing smartphone market in the world and it is exciting to be part of this revolution which has impacted everyone,” Vincent Yang, CEO, Loop Now Technologies, said in a statement on Monday.

Firework allows users to create 30-second videos. And with “Reveal”, its patent pending technology, it will allow creators to take both horizontal and vertical video. That too in one shot from their mobile device. In India, Firework will focus on working with some of the biggest names in entertainment. “Reports suggest that Indian consumers spend nearly 170 mins per day on apps. And India in the past has seen over one billion app downloads. At Firework, we have over three million registered users across iOS and Android. The Indian market will see us substantially increase that number,” Cory Grenier, Chief Revenue Officer, Firework, said in a statement on Monday.

Firework vs TikTok

TikTok, the popular short-video sharing app, has emerged as the most download social media app on the App Store. According to data from Sensor Tower, the app developed by ByteDance is not seeing any slowdown in its popularity. It remained the most downloaded app on the iOS App Store during the month of July 2019. It was also the second most downloaded app on Google Play Store. During the month of July 2019, it had a total install count of 53.5 million and remains the second most downloaded app across platforms.

India is the country with the largest number of TikTok installs, Julia Chan, Mobile Insights Analyst at Senor Tower, said in a blog post. While it remains popular, TikTok failed to beat Facebook, which remains the most downloaded app in terms of overall downloads. The social media giant saw its flagship app register 56 million installs in July 2019.

With inputs from IANS