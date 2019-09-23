comscore Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok
  • Home
  • News
  • Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok
News

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok

News

Firework is part of a suite of apps created by Loop Now Technologies a Redwood City, California-based incubator start-up.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 7:55 PM IST
firework

With the popularity of short video-sharing platforms like TikTok, Vigo Video and Likee growing in India, a similar platform called Firework, based in Silicon Valley, has now entered the Indian market. Firework developer Loop Now Technologies, Inc is a Redwood City, California-based incubator start-up that focuses on next-generation consumer mobile applications. “India has the fastest growing smartphone market in the world and it is exciting to be part of this revolution which has impacted everyone,” Vincent Yang, CEO, Loop Now Technologies, said in a statement on Monday.

Firework allows users to create 30-second videos. And with “Reveal”, its patent pending technology, it will allow creators to take both horizontal and vertical video. That too in one shot from their mobile device. In India, Firework will focus on working with some of the biggest names in entertainment. “Reports suggest that Indian consumers spend nearly 170 mins per day on apps. And India in the past has seen over one billion app downloads. At Firework, we have over three million registered users across iOS and Android. The Indian market will see us substantially increase that number,” Cory Grenier, Chief Revenue Officer, Firework, said in a statement on Monday.

TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July, fails to beat Facebook overall

Also Read

TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July, fails to beat Facebook overall

Firework vs TikTok

TikTok, the popular short-video sharing app, has emerged as the most download social media app on the App Store. According to data from Sensor Tower, the app developed by ByteDance is not seeing any slowdown in its popularity. It remained the most downloaded app on the iOS App Store during the month of July 2019. It was also the second most downloaded app on Google Play Store. During the month of July 2019, it had a total install count of 53.5 million and remains the second most downloaded app across platforms.

India is the country with the largest number of TikTok installs, Julia Chan, Mobile Insights Analyst at Senor Tower, said in a blog post. While it remains popular, TikTok failed to beat Facebook, which remains the most downloaded app in terms of overall downloads. The social media giant saw its flagship app register 56 million installs in July 2019.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 7:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life
News
Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life
Realme to offer heavy discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check offers

News

Realme to offer heavy discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check offers

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Gaming

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok

Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life

Realme to offer heavy discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check offers

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok

News

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok
UP cop under fire for posting TikTok videos in uniform

News

UP cop under fire for posting TikTok videos in uniform
TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July

News

TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July
Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness

News

Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness
Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM

News

Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM

हिंदी समाचार

TAGG Zero G Review: वैल्यू फॉर मनी के साथ ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरफोन का मजा

Realme X2 के लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी ने मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस से उठाया पर्दा, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस में कौन है दमदार

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64 MP प्राइमेरी कैमरा सेंसर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Airtel ने 599 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान 2GB Daily Data और 4 Lakh रुपये के Life Insurance Cover के साथ किया लॉन्च


News

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok
News
Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok
Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life

News

Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life
Realme to offer heavy discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check offers

News

Realme to offer heavy discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check offers
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know