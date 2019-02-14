comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Software pirates use Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute hacked versions of popular apps
News

Software pirates use Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute hacked versions of popular apps

News

While Apple has banned some of these pirate app distributors, they have made a comeback using different certificate.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 1:21 PM IST
apple-app-store-stock-image

Apple’s App Store is the most tightly controlled app distribution platform in the world but software pirates have hijacked technology to distribute hacked versions of Spotify, Angry Birds, Pokemon Go, Minecraft and other apps on iPhones. The illicit software developers are reportedly using Apple’s own technology to engage in distribution of counterfeit applications. The illicit software distributors such as TutuApp, Panda Helper, AppValley and TweakBox have reportedly found a way to use Apple introduced program to distribute hacked versions of popular apps.

According to Reuters, these illicit software distributors are tapping into the so-called enterprise developer certificates to distribute modified versions of popular apps. Apple introduced the program to let corporations distribute business apps to their employees without having to go through App Store’s confirmation process. The modified apps distributed through this mechanism enables consumers to stream music without ads and lets them circumvent fees and games usually applicable with games.

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

Also Read

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

The process deprives Apple and app makers of the revenue they make from legitimate applications. These pirate app distributors are also violating the rules of Apple’s developer programs, which only allows distribution of app to the general consumers through its App Store. The report also notes that Apple does not have a way to track the real-time distribution of these certificates. It also cannot track the spread of modified apps on iPhone but it does have the power to cancel the certificates if found to be misused by developers or illicit software distributors.

Reuters notes that Apple has banned some of the pirates from the system after it contacted the company for comment last week. However, these pirates have been found to use different certificates and have become operational once again. “Developers that abuse our enterprise certificates are in violation of the Apple Developer Enterprise Program Agreement and will have their certificates terminated, and if appropriate, they will be removed from our Developer Program completely,” an Apple spokesperson told Reuters.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands On

Apple has also confirmed that it would require a two-factor authentication using code sent to a phone as well as a password to log into all developer accounts by the end of this month. The move could help prevent misuse of enterprise certificate by software pirates. App developers such as Spotify are fighting back and in its new terms of service, the Swedish music streaming service said it would crack down on users who use ad-blockers to block ads on the application.

TutuApp reportedly offers a free version of Minecraft, which costs $6.99 in Apple’s App Store. AppValley, on the other hand, offers an ad-free version of Spotify’s free music streaming application. These distributors reportedly make money by charging $13 or more per year for subscriptions to so-called “VIP” versions of their services, which they claim to be more stable than the free versions. The report comes after Apple banned Facebook and Google from using enterprise certificates after they were found distributing apps that gather user data.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
thumb-img
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Editor's Pick

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April

News

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report

News

Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report
Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India; to go on sale tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India; to go on sale tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

10 हजार में 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में 28 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Carnival सेल में सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन, आज है आखिरी दिन

एप्पल अपनी वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस को अप्रैल में करेगा लॉन्च!

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ के लॉन्च से पहले हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो हुआ लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
News
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps
Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced
Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

News

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme