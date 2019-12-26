Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online

People who are interested in observing interesting astronomical events like solar eclipse will be able to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse today. The rare celestial spectacle kick-started at 8:04 AM today and continue for around three hours. This is an annular solar eclipse that one will witness as a “ring of fire” in the sky. An IANS report says that a thick cloud cover over Mumbai and large parts of Maharashtra may hamper a view of the much-awaited solar eclipse.

“Mumbaikars woke up to see thick grey clouds looming over the city, which would deprive them of a glimpse of the solar eclipse.” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers in large parts of the state over the next couple of days. While NASA hasn’t provided coverage of the solar eclipse, YouTube channel CosmoSapiens has provided a live stream, which started at 7:00AM. If you don’t want to step out, then you can watch the solar eclipse live online. Check out the link below.

The annular solar eclipse is also visible in most of Asia alongside North and East Africa, and North and West Australia. A partial eclipse is visible in the Asia Pacific and Indian Ocean region. In India, the solar eclipse will be visible in states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. A partial solar eclipse is not that rare to observe and keeps happening somewhat regularly. It is a celestial event where the Sun, Moon, and Earth are all aligned in a straight line and the Moon blocks Sun’s path and stops the sunlight from reaching the Earth.

As part of the partial solar eclipse, the Moon only covers a small portion of Sun. While the final solar eclipse is here, a total solar eclipse occurs when the sun is completely obscured by the moon. The moon’s diameter is the same size as that of the sun, blocking out its light. But in the case of the annular solar eclipse, one will notice some amount of light. The solar eclipse is also also known as Surya Grahan of 2019.

– With inputs from IANS