The first solar eclipse of 2021 is going to occur on Thursday, i.e June 10. During the phenomena, the Moon will move between the Sun and the Earth and the three celestial bodies will align in one line with each other wherein the Sun’s light will be blocked from reaching the Earth. Timeanddate.com reveals that the solar eclipse on June 10, 2021 will start at 1:42pm and will last till 6:41pm in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

The solar eclipse is going to occur as a ‘ring of fire’. As per NASA, several parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia will witness the eclipse. NASA highlighted that countries like New York, Washington DC, London, and Toronto will see a partial eclipse. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time and other details

The solar eclipse also called Surya Grahan in India, will not be entirely visible in India. Some parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will witness the eclipse, while others will miss it but everyone can still watch the ‘ring of fire’ via online platforms. To watch the phenomena in real people are advised to use protective solar eclipse-viewing glasses, there are a few available in the market. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online

There are several YouTube channels that livestream the solar eclipse, we have listed some of the channels:

This is the first solar eclipse of 2021 followed by the second one on December 4.