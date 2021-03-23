Some Android apps are reportedly crashing on several smartphone and that’s because of an issue with the Android System WebView. Also Read - Top 5 fighting games for Android, iOS: Injustice Gods Among Us, Real Steel and more

According to some media reports, Android smartphones from brands like Samsung, Huawei, Google, and Motorola are facing this apps crashing issue. The tech giant Google has acknowledged the issue and said it is working on a fix.

Here’s what happened

Users of some Android phones have posted complaints on Reddit that their smartphones are reporting random app crashes. Google has confirmed that the reason behind the app crashes is an unstated issue with the Android System WebView, which is used to display web content.

Reports also suggest that Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy A71, and the Note 20 Ultra are mainly facing this issue. Users have reported apps like Amazon, Gmail, and Google are crashing on their Android phones.

Few other Android phones from brands like Huawei, Google, and Motorola have also been found to be facing the same app crashing issue. Reports suggest that the problem is majorly affecting Samsung smartphones.

Commenting on the matter, tech giant Google confirmed to The Verge that there is an issue with WebKit and the company is currently working on a fix.

This is a temporary fix

If your Android smartphone is also facing the app cashing issue, there’s a workaround until Google issues a fix. All you need to do is remove the WebView update and restart your smartphone. Here are the steps to be followed:

-First, open the settings menu

-Go to the Apps

-Scroll down and select Android System WebView

-Tap on the three-dotted button in the top right corner

-Select ‘Uninstall Updates’

Some users have highlighted that uninstalling updates from the settings menu fixes some apps but not all of them.

Some Reddit users have suggested that uninstalling app updates from the Google Play Store for all apps helps. For this, users can head over to the Play Store, search for Android System WebView, and press the uninstall button.