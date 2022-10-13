Some AirPods Pro 2 Pro users complain of audio drift, syncing issues: Report

Some AirPods Pro 2 users have reportedly raised complaints about an annoying audio drifting problem that persists even when Apple’s capabilities like dynamic head tracking and spatial audio are turned off. According to 9To5Mac, audio drifting is an issue with headphones where the sound shifts between each side of the two earbuds. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation, more battery launched

In addition to switching back and forth between earbuds, the audio can sometimes fall out of sync with videos. In this case, the speaker in the video’s audio would not line up with their mouth. Affected users say they are experiencing a combination of audio drifting and shifting, as well as volume levels randomly increasing or decreasing. Also Read - iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

“This is my second pair of AirPods Pro 2, and the audio still seems to shift/drift all over the place. Sometimes it can compress the volume of a song and then randomly raise the volume,” a user wrote on Reddit. “No, it’s not head tracking or spatial audio. I have turned those off,” the user added. Also Read - iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

Meanwhile, recently, AirPods Pro 2 users received a bug alert telling them to “replace” their battery soon. When the AirPods Pro earbuds or MagSafe Charging Case battery was low, the bug appeared to cause battery replacement notifications to be sent from the Find My app to adjacent devices.

The notifications urged users to “replace the battery on… soon,” even though it is impossible to replace AirPods batteries, and the device needs to be recharged.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation features

Apple’s new AirPods Pro bring both major and minor improvements. Launched more than two years after the original AirPods Pro, the new earbuds have better performance, thanks to the new H2 chip. Apple claims the H2 chip delivers an “exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.”

The AirPods Pro 2 also have a new low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier for better bass and “crystal-clear” sound across various frequencies. Apple has also introduced a new extra small ear tip for better isolation.

While active noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro 2 is twice as good as before, the Transparency mode gets better with on-device processing. Apple claims the new H2 chip can reduce loud environmental noises like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or loud speakers at a concert.

Apple has introduced Personalised Spatial Audio on the new AirPods Pro and it lets users create a custom profile for themselves based on their ear shape and size. To create a personal profile, you need to use the TrueDepth camera of your iPhone to capture what your ear looks like and the app will automatically create the best spatial audio profile for you. “Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV,” Apple said.