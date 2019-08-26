Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

A number of foreign airlines operating in India have started following the ban on carrying Apple MacBook Pro. As per the ban, travelers will not be able to carry the MacBook Pro with them during traveling. This ban covers both the check-in as well as the cabin bag. The report clarified that these airlines are only enforcing the guidelines that American and European flight regulators have set. This development has also pushed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to start examining the situation in India.

Apple MacBook Pro ban in Indian flights

According to a report by The Times of India, DGCA is currently reviewing the situation regarding an all-out ban. It is possible that the company is just looking at an actual case to seek out an all-out ban. This MacBook Pro ban in a number of international flights coming just a month after Apple issued its official recall. As reported previously, the recall noted that only a select number of older 15-inch MacBook Pro devices were affected. Diving into the details, Apple fears that some MacBook Pro 15-inch models sold between September 2015, and February 2017 may be prone to overheating. The overheating may push the device to catch fire.

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EUASA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) immediately asked airlines to take necessary steps. As per the report, a senior DGCA official issued a report stating, “The DGCA is examining the issue and if need be, will do the needful.” The report also noted that Singapore Airlines (SIA) updated its website on August 25th, 2019 asking its customers to not carry the affected MacBook Pro models.

The report clarified that the issue does not affect any other Apple-branded computing device or notebook. In addition, Apple is also asking affected users to stop using their devices as soon as possible. To help things, Apple will replace the battery of the affected devices without any charge.