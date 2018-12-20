comscore
Some iPad Pro (2018) units ship with bent frames, but Apple says it’s normal

The new tablet is powered by Apple's A12X Bionic SoC and comes in two screen sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch.

Back in October, Apple announced its brand-new iPad Pro tablet. Aimed at professionals and digital creators, Apple iPad Pro (2018) comes in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. And like most Apple products, it doesn’t exactly come cheap either, having a starting price of Rs 71,900. Now, if you’re buying a product with a price this high, you expect it to have a flawless build quality. Apparently, Apple doesn’t think so.

Recently, several customers on MacRumors’ forums complained that their iPad Pro (2018) units had developed a slight ‘bend’ in the chassis, despite not being subjected to any external stress or suffering from any user-induced damage. Some other customers even claimed that their iPad Pros came with already-bent frames out of the box.

Issuing a response towards the same, Apple has confirmed to The Verge that some iPad Pro (2018) units indeed come with slightly-bent frames. Oddly though, the company says that this is a side-effect of the device’s manufacturing process, and shouldn’t get worse over an extended amount of time after continued usage. Worse, Apple has refused to acknowledge this as a manufacturing defect.

As noted by The Verge, the defect seems to be more pronounced in the LTE-equipped models of Apple iPad Pro (2018). That’s because this variant comes with a plastic strip which introduces a break in the tablet’s flat aluminum sides. This hasn’t been acknowledged by Apple and reportedly, some users with Wi-Fi only variants of iPad Pro (2018) have had their device develop a minor bend in the chassis as well.

