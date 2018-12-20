Some iPad Pro (2018) units ship with bent frames, but Apple says it’s normal

Back in October, Apple announced its brand-new iPad Pro tablet. Aimed at professionals and digital creators, Apple iPad Pro (2018) comes in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. And like most Apple products, it doesn’t exactly come cheap either, having a starting price of Rs 71,900. Now, if you’re buying a product with a price this high, you expect it to have a flawless build quality. Apparently, Apple doesn’t think so.

Recently, several customers on MacRumors’ forums complained that their iPad Pro (2018) units had developed a slight ‘bend’ in the chassis, despite not being subjected to any external stress or suffering from any user-induced damage. Some other customers even claimed that their iPad Pros came with already-bent frames out of the box.

Issuing a response towards the same, Apple has confirmed to The Verge that some iPad Pro (2018) units indeed come with slightly-bent frames. Oddly though, the company says that this is a side-effect of the device’s manufacturing process, and shouldn’t get worse over an extended amount of time after continued usage. Worse, Apple has refused to acknowledge this as a manufacturing defect.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro (2018) Hands-On

As noted by The Verge, the defect seems to be more pronounced in the LTE-equipped models of Apple iPad Pro (2018). That’s because this variant comes with a plastic strip which introduces a break in the tablet’s flat aluminum sides. This hasn’t been acknowledged by Apple and reportedly, some users with Wi-Fi only variants of iPad Pro (2018) have had their device develop a minor bend in the chassis as well.