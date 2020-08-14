Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates

At the end of last week’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung promised to provide up to three years of major Android updates for its most flagship devices. That meant that the Galaxy S series (from the S10 series), Galaxy Note (from the Galaxy Note10 series), and Galaxy Z made sure to enjoy this new policy. Now, after a week, it appears that even certain “Galaxy A” series phones might be eligible for this benefit. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with Exynos 990 SoC spotted on Geekbench

This information comes directly from Samsung's customer service executive. In this case, he was responding to a query from a person who wanted to know if his Samsung Galaxy A90 will receive three Android updates, like other high-end devices of the brand. To this, he replied that the major Galaxy A series of phones are under review for eligibility.

In addition, the executive added that the company would announce the operating system update policies for these devices after verifying the capacity of their specifications and hardware resources. Until then, it asks customers to stay tuned for the announcement on the Samsung Members app and official channels.

This means that some Galaxy A phones are in discussions to get three major Android OS updates. Samsung has also opened registrations for One UI 3.0 Developer Beta. It is based on the latest Android 11 software, the latest version of the operating system. Its first stable version is likely to release in September.

Samsung has been improving in terms of updates

This early opening of records for the betas that are coming out is another example. It shows the company’s desire to improve in terms of the delivery of system updates. Samsung has improved in recent years if we talk about offering update support to its flagship devices. The company has positioned itself in the two years of supporting major Android system updates.

