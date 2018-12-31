Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update

Samsung surprised the industry when it launched the Android 9 Pie-based OneUI update for Samsung Galaxy S9 devices without any prior announcement. This was a stable update and initial reports on the update indicated that it indeed did not have any noticeable bugs. However, days after the update rolled out for devices, some users have come out complaining about a “massive battery drain” after updating their devices. This indicates that the update is not entirely bug-free as previously indicated. According to the complaints, the drain causes the battery level to drop from 10 percent to 5 percent in mere “seconds”.

According to the initial report by SamMobile, initially the battery drain was attributed to some misbehaving app in the background but upon inspection, it was found that there is no such app in the background. The report noted that there are no random reboots and the update is stable overall in other aspects. It also speculated that it is likely that the battery drain issue was widespread and possibly the reason why Samsung has not rolled out the update to all the Galaxy S9 devices in the market.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The report also indicated that it is likely that this Christmas Android 9 Pie-based OneUI was a limited rollout to check if there are any hidden bugs in the system. Now that the company is likely to be aware of the hidden bugs then it is possible that it is currently working on fixing the issues. Though, it is also possible that it may take time for the company to fix the update considering it is still working on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 OneUI beta.

This implies that the company may come around fixing the battery drain issue in the S9 devices after it rolls out the final update for the Galaxy Note 9 devices in January. However, it is also possible that the company is planning to launch a new build of the update along with the fix for the issue along with the update for Note 9 devices in the coming month.