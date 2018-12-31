comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update
News

Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update

News

The report also indicated that it is likely that this Christmas Android 9 Pie-based OneUI was a limited rollout to check for hidden bugs.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 10:39 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-hand

Samsung surprised the industry when it launched the Android 9 Pie-based OneUI update for Samsung Galaxy S9 devices without any prior announcement. This was a stable update and initial reports on the update indicated that it indeed did not have any noticeable bugs. However, days after the update rolled out for devices, some users have come out complaining about a “massive battery drain” after updating their devices. This indicates that the update is not entirely bug-free as previously indicated. According to the complaints, the drain causes the battery level to drop from 10 percent to 5 percent in mere “seconds”.

According to the initial report by SamMobile, initially the battery drain was attributed to some misbehaving app in the background but upon inspection, it was found that there is no such app in the background. The report noted that there are no random reboots and the update is stable overall in other aspects. It also speculated that it is likely that the battery drain issue was widespread and possibly the reason why Samsung has not rolled out the update to all the Galaxy S9 devices in the market.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The report also indicated that it is likely that this Christmas Android 9 Pie-based OneUI was a limited rollout to check if there are any hidden bugs in the system. Now that the company is likely to be aware of the hidden bugs then it is possible that it is currently working on fixing the issues. Though, it is also possible that it may take time for the company to fix the update considering it is still working on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 OneUI beta.

Samsung One UI Review: Fast, fluid and intuitive user experience for modern smartphones

Also Read

Samsung One UI Review: Fast, fluid and intuitive user experience for modern smartphones

This implies that the company may come around fixing the battery drain issue in the S9 devices after it rolls out the final update for the Galaxy Note 9 devices in January. However, it is also possible that the company is planning to launch a new build of the update along with the fix for the issue along with the update for Note 9 devices in the coming month.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: December 31, 2018 10:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 30 Amazon Pay voucher on Prepaid recharges; here's how to get it
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp won't work on these phones after December 31; here's why
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6's OxygenOS 9.0.3 update brings December security patch

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs
Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Deals

Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update

News

Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now on open sale via Flipkart

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now on open sale via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

नए साल पर वनप्लस 6T की खरीद पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट और बेहतरीन डील्स

Xiaomi Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

अब नए साल में भी मिलेगी बेहतरीन नेटवर्क सर्विस, BSNL ने 'No more Blackout days' को किया लॉन्च

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का Poco F1 फ्लिपकार्ट पर मिल रहा है सस्ते दाम पर, जल्दी करें

News

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
News
Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

News

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues
iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

News

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket
Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs