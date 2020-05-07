comscore Sonos launches three speakers: Check price and other details | BGR India
Sonos launches three speakers: Check price and other details

The Sonos Sub is priced at $699 (approx 53,030) and the Sonos Five will cost you $499 (around Rs 37,860).

  • Published: May 7, 2020 3:51 PM IST
Sonos Arc speaker

Sonos has unveiled three new audio products. The latest Sonos Arc soundbar comes with a price label of $799 (roughly Rs 60,620). The Sonos Sub is priced at $699 (approx 53,030) and the Sonos Five will cost you $499 (around Rs 37,860). Customers can get these via the company’s official website. They will be made available at retail globally beginning on June 10.

The newly launched Sonos Arc soundbar is a successor to the Sonos Beam. The company says that its latest product offers “rich and realistic 3D sound” with “crisp dialogue.” It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround. It comes with a new wireless radio to connect to the rest of your system. This audio product features a total of 11 speakers, which includes eight elliptical woofers, three tweeters, and 11 class-d digital amplifiers.

The Sonos Five speaker, on the other hand, sports the same acoustic design as the Play:5. The device ships with six amplifiers, three tweeters, and three mid-woofers. Additionally, users can also get a stereo mix on its own or pair it with another Sonos Five for a good stereo experience. The company will be selling this audio device in two colors, one with a black matte finish and second with a white matte finish, and both come with a grille.

Lastly, the 3rd generation Sonos Sub speaker will be available in black and white color options. Users can either lay the speaker flat or use it upright. The Sonos Sub has two amplifiers and two force-canceling drivers. It offers support for TruePlay and the sound is pumped through dual acoustic ports. One can even pair the speaker with Sonos’ speakers. If you pair it with two additional Sonos speakers as rear speakers, you should get better surround sound experience. You can pre-order it now.

