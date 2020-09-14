comscore Sony A7C mirrorless camera leaks ahead of September 15 launch
Sony A7C mirrorless camera leaks ahead of September 15 launch

Sony is preparing to launch a new mirrorless full-frame camera. The A7C is scheduled to be announced on September 15th.

  Published: September 14, 2020 9:16 AM IST
Following the success of the A7SII and A7RIV cameras, Sony is preparing to launch the A7C, a new mirrorless full-frame camera. It is scheduled to be announced on September 15th. While we don’t have much information about the company’s new model, some official renderings of the device have leaked on the internet. Being impressively small, Sony’s new full-frame camera seeks to achieve the same success as its current models, trying to fill the compact model gap in the brand’s line-up of cameras. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 showcase event set for September 16: Everything we know

Sony A7C camera key-specs leaked

According to Sony Alpha Rumors, the camera has a size of 124 × 71.1 × 59.7 mm. It also has a weight of approximately 509g. In addition, the model has a body similar to the A6600, but with its viewfinder in the corner. The A7C will share some specifications of the A7III model, meaning that the model will come equipped with a 24-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications

The A7C will feature a 3-inch articulated touchscreen, as used in the A7SIII. Sony is also expected to use the SIII autofocus algorithm on the camera. To attract the model’s target audience, which is YouTubers and bloggers, It will come with support for image stabilization. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launching in India on September 18

Additionally, the A7C features a single memory card slot, along with a microphone and headset. It also comes with support for WiFi and Bluetooth connections. There is no official information about its price yet. However, it is expected that the camera body itself will be launched for EUR 2,100 (around Rs. 1,83,000). The complete kit will be priced around EUR 2,399 (around Rs, 2,09,000). It will consist of the body and an adjustable 28-60mm f / 4-5.6 lens

As mentioned, the camera will be marketed primarily for vloggers and YouTubers. It seeks to bring the best of the A7RIV and A7SIII models, bringing a good experience for photographs as well as video recordings. As always, leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt. Sony will reveal official information about the model on September 15th.

Best Sellers