News

Sony A7R IV launched in India with a number of accessories; details revealed

Interested buyers can head to Sony India or other popular online retail stores to make the purchase. In addition, the company is also launching a number of associated accessories along with the camera.

  Updated: September 19, 2019 5:20 AM IST
Electronics giant Sony India has just launched the latest version of its famed A7R full-frame mirrorless camera series. To recap, the Alpha 7R series is one of the most popular full-frame mirrorless camera lineups in the market. The refreshed A7R IV camera with model number ILCE-7RM4 is priced at Rs 2,99,990. Interested buyers can head to Sony India or other popular online and offline retail stores to make the purchase. In addition, the company is also launching a number of associated accessories along with the camera.

Sony A7R IV pricing, availability

As per the information that Sony shared, A7R IV “is designed” to create high-quality images with impressive quality. Talking a look at the accessories, Sony is launching VG-C4EM vertical grip, CM-B1M Shotgun Microphone, and XLR-K3M XL Adaptor kit. The company has priced the vertical grip for Rs 31,990, the shotgun microphone for Rs 27,990, and adaptor kit for Rs 46,990. All these accessories will be available for purchase on October 2019. Sony also highlighted its SF-G series TOUGH which is already available for purchase for Rs 14,340.

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, A7R IV will be the first full-frame camera with a 61-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor. Exmor R CMOS sensor comes with back side-illumination technology in the 35mm form factor. Sony also revealed that it has added the latest BIONZ X processor to handle all the image processing. The camera is also able to capture images at 10 fps with full focus and auto exposure tracking features. Sony also confirmed that users will be able to capture images with an impressive 15-stop dynamic range for vibrant and detailed images.

The company has also added a 5.76-million dots touting UXGA OLED “Tru-Finder” electronic viewfinder. Similar to other A7R mirror-less cameras in the past, this one also features real-time eye autofocus for both humans as well as animals. Users will also be able to record videos in 4K resolution with support for S-Log3 and HDR workflow. Hiroyuki Tokuno, Head of Digital Imagining Division at Sony India shared a statement along with the launch.

He added, “We believe in innovation and a continuous growth process, where we break boundaries and redefine the expectations of how a digital camera can perform.” The new full-frame model will also feature a 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization system. Sony has likely tuned this feature to support high-resolution shooting.

  Published Date: September 18, 2019 7:45 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 19, 2019 5:20 AM IST

