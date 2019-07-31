comscore Sony A9G, A8G Bravia OLED 4K TVs launched: Check price in India
Sony A9G, A8G Bravia OLED 4K Android TVs launched: Check price in India, features

Sony has launched new set of A9G and A8G 4K OLED Bravia TVs in India. The TV series comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. Read on to know more about these Android TVs.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 12:03 PM IST
Sony has launched new A9G and A8G 4K OLED TVs in India. The Sony A9G Bravia OLED TV comes in two sizes of 55-inch (KD-55A9G) and 65-inch (KD-65A9G). The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 2,69,900, while the 65-inch will cost you Rs 3,69,900. The Sony A8G 55-inch (KD- 55A8G) variant carries a price label of Rs 219,990. The 65-inch (KD-65A8G) model sets you back by Rs 319,990.

Sony A9G Bravia OLED TV specifications, features

The Sony A9G Bravia OLED TVs comes with Acoustic Surface Audio+ feature. The TVs has 2.2 channel speaker.
The newly launched Sony TVs ship with Android 8.0 Oreo. The latest TVs also offer support for Google Assistant for hands-free voice control. The 4K OLED TV is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. You also get apps like Google Play, Amazon Video, Hotstar, Zee5, YouTube, Netflix, Sony LIV and more.

The two Sony Bravia TVs also supports DTS Digital Sound and Dolby Atmos. With these TVs, you will get 16GB onboard storage as well as built-in Chromecast. The TVs are powered by X1 Ultimate picture processor. Both the Sony A9G OLED TVs offers a contrast booster for more color and contrast, which should help in bright areas.

Furthermore, the processor in these TVs can also reportedly boost the standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) content to near 4K picture quality. The TVs also offer support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. There is also a special picture mode for Netflix Originals, which is called Netflix Calibrated mode. The company claims that the mentioned mode can deliver the same image quality as the content creators intend to be viewed.

Sony A8G Bravia OLED TV features

Talking about Sony’s A8G Bravia OLED 4K TV series, customers get two options, including 55-and 65-inch sizes. Both the latest models are built around HDR Processor X1. The TVs also support Acoustic Surface Audio, which will allow Sound-from-Picture Reality, as per the company. The TVs offer Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR, Object-based HDR remaster and Dual database processing too. The newly launched Android TVs come with Google Assistant built-in. Interested customers can purchase Sony’s latest set of TVs via Sony Centers, authorized dealers, and e-commerce portals.

  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 12:03 PM IST

