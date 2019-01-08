CES 2019: Sony will bring Apple AirPlay, HomeKit support to select TV models 'later this year'

Following announcements from Samsung and LG, now Sony at CES 2019 has also said that it will also add support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select TV models ‘later this year’. It is indeed a surprising announcement from Sony since the company uses Android certified OS to power its televisions and not a custom interface.

At the CES 2019, Sony has unveiled supersized 85-inch and 98-inch TV models of the Z9G series lineup. The 8K Z9G series of TVs pack LCD panels and these were first introduced last year. In a press statement, Sony has noted that the A9G OLED 4K, Z9G 8K LCD and X950G series will receive updates with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration later this year.

“Sony Z9G Series, A9G Series and X950G Series TVs will be compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. AirPlay 2 lets you effortlessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad and Mac right to your Sony TV. Watch movies and TV shows from iTunes and your other video apps, and view photos directly on your Sony TV,” noted Sony.

In addition, users will be able to create a “Movie Night” scene in the Home app to easily turn on their TV and dim the lights, and simply ask Siri to launch the scene. The other 4K OLED TV lineup of Sony, the A9G, has also been upgraded at CES 2019. These will be available in more standard 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch display sizes.

Both TV series models will include Sony’s same Picture Processor X1 Ultimate technology as the first wave of Master Series TV. The 8K Z9G now feature Backlight Master Drive feature with full-array local dimming and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO tech with ultra-dense LED modules that are independently controlled.