Smartphone manufacturers feel proud to mention the choice of camera sensors on their smartphones. These days, it is either Sony or Samsung dominating the spec sheet of a particular phone. Do you want to know which of these brands were able to sell more camera sensors to smartphone manufacturers? Strategy Analytics has released a report that clarifies the market share of mobile camera sensors for 2020. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 price drops in India, Galaxy A32 gets exchange offer

And guess who won it? It’s everybody’s favourite, Sony! The report mentions that Sony dominated the segment with a market share of 46 percent. Market shares for Sony were stuck at 44 percent in the early half of 2020 but grew to 46 percent by the end of the year. Samsung followed with a market share of 29 percent, despite having a larger lead in early 2020 with a share of 32 percent. Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: Upcoming batch expected to meet customer demands

Sony dominated mobile camera sensor market in 2020

Both Sony and Samsung were followed by others brands with a market share of 15 percent. OmniVision, who mostly makes those ultra-wide camera sensors, macro camera sensors, and depth sensors for most affordable smartphones had a market share of 10 percent. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Here's the first look at it in Cloud Navy

The report says that Sony’s market lead was challenged by the trade restrictions that Huawei suffered last year due to the rift with the US government. Even Honor’s splitting from Huawei didn’t help Sony’s cause. Analysts say that Sony’s dominance will continue to remain challenged from Samsung and other players in the segment.

In 2021, however, Samsung has a high chance of edging closer to the top of the charts. Samsung’s popular 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor is increasingly finding popularity with affordable smartphones across the world. Additionally, in the premium smartphone space, manufacturers like Xiaomi are relying on Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor to claim leading performance figures on DxOMark.

The report goes on to specify that despite a dip in demand for smartphones by 8.8 percent (in comparison to 2019), the smartphone image sensor market grew by $15 billion in 2020, which is a growth of 13 percent over 2019’s figures.

“The demand momentum for smartphone CIS, driven by the expansion of multiple cameras and superior photography capabilities in smartphones, will propel the image sensor market growth. However, the semiconductor shortages could create challenges in meeting the CIS demand,” said Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics.