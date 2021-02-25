Sony has launched its new FX3 compact full-frame camera, the cheapest cinema camera in Sony’s lineup. The camera based on A7S III packs some of the premium features found in expensive cinema cameras. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller teardown shows cause of major issue

The new Sony FX3 full-frame camera features a 12.1-megapixel full-frame sensor and can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. The camera is compatible with Sony’s E-Mount lenses and features five 1/4-20 threaded mounts with three on top. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 Review: How good an option is it right now?

Speaking of the rest of the specifications, Sony FX3 gets a 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor. Users will get approximately 10.2 effective megapixels count for video recording and around 12.1 effective megapixels count for stills. Also Read - Want ANC in your wireless earbuds? Here is our list of affordable yet good options

As for keys and control, a dedicated backlit record button sits on top of the body, a top-mounted joystick, a zoom control around the shutter button. Tally lights are placed on the front and back, and shortcut buttons are optimised for smooth video rendering. The top handle has an audio interface that comes with three mic inputs, including two full-size XLR and a 3.5mmstereo 2-channel jack. Sony claims that this new cinema line camera is ideal for handheld shooting, gimbal and drone-mounted work

On the software front, Sony has included the S-Cinetone colour profile, which was recently released on the A7S III via a firmware update. The S-Cinetone produces authentic skin tones and provides a film-like look customized for the video shoot.

That said, the new FX3 camera gets a BIONZ XR image processing engine and an electronic Active Mode to offer stronger stabilization even in the jagged boulevard. The auto ISO scale ranges between 80-102,400. For ISO sensitivity is expandable to 409,600 when shooting videos. The camera has a dynamic range wide 15+ stops.

Sony cites that the new FX3 camera delivers Fast Hybrid autofocus (AF) by using the 627 points7 focal plane phase-detection system during movie recording. It features 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization that promises effective output during hand-held shooting. Other features on the camera include- autofocus system (face and eye detection, motion tracking, adjustable rack speed), a 3-inch TFT LCD touchscreen, dual card slots that support both CFexpress Type A / SD card types. The compact Sony camera weighs around 640 grams.

Sony FX3 price, availability

Sony FX3 is launched at $3900 (approx. Rs 2,82,080) and it will be available in the US starting March. The new full-frame compact camera is listed as ‘coming soon’ on the Sony India website.