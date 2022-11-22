comscore Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Honda May Set Playstation 5 In Their Upcoming Autonomous Electric Car
News

Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

News

Sony Group and Honda Motor are reportedly mulling to fit a PS5 into their upcoming entertainment-focused electric vehicle (EV).

Highlights

  • Sony, Honda are reportedly mulling to fit a PS5 into their upcoming entertainment-focused EV.
  • The companies joined hands in June to establish the new company.
  • In October this year, Sony Group and Honda Motor had announced plans.
Sony PS5

Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

Sony Group and Honda Motor are reportedly mulling to fit a PS5 into their upcoming entertainment-focused electric vehicle (EV). According to Sony Honda Mobility’s (joint venture) President Izumi Kawanishi, it is “technologically possible” for Sony to include the PlayStation 5 platform into the car it plans to build with Honda, reports The Verge. Also Read - Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-hours battery life announced in India at Rs 16,990

The goal is to “develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer,” said Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of Sony Honda Mobility. “To enjoy the space in your car, you have to make it a space where you don’t need to drive,” said Kawanishi, and also mentioned it will take some time to make that happen. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

The companies joined hands in June to establish the new company that would engage in the sale of high-value-added EVs and provide services for mobility. In October this year, Sony Group and Honda Motor had announced plans to deliver the first EVs from their joint new company in the U.S. in 2026, and the pre-orders would begin in 2025. Also Read - Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

The joint new company aims to bring together the expertise of Honda and Sony.

Meanwhile, the PS5 DualSense Edge is now up for pre-order in India. Almost all retailers of PS5 and its accessories have listed the new wireless controller on their websites ahead of the global launch on January 26, 2023. Sony is launching the new DualSense Edge wireless controller in India at the same time as other markets, although the pre-0rder window opened around a month later in India than in the US and elsewhere.

The Sony PS5 DualSense Edge are available to pre-order from Games The Shop, Amazon India, e2z Store, ShopAtSC, and Sony Center. According to ShopAtSC, the deliveries of the new wireless controller will begin on January 26, 2023. However, the situation then may cause the deliveries to be delayed in India, much like in the case of the replaceable module stick that was supposed to become available for pre-order in October but is nowhere to be seen yet. There are some offers available on the pre-order, such as low-cost EMI on credit cards that you can opt for.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2022 4:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel s 5G Plus network is now available in 12 cities
Photo Gallery
Airtel s 5G Plus network is now available in 12 cities
How to reset your old Samsung smartphone

How To

How to reset your old Samsung smartphone

Meta releases new privacy updates for teens on Facebook, Instagram

Apps

Meta releases new privacy updates for teens on Facebook, Instagram

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Sony PS5 DualSense Edge controller pre-order begins in India

Gaming

Sony PS5 DualSense Edge controller pre-order begins in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

Infinix Hot 20 5G series to launch in India in December

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Sony PS5 DualSense Edge controller pre-order begins in India

Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, may launch at Auto Expo 2023: Check price, specs and more

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details
Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14