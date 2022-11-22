Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

Sony Group and Honda Motor are reportedly mulling to fit a PS5 into their upcoming entertainment-focused electric vehicle (EV). According to Sony Honda Mobility’s (joint venture) President Izumi Kawanishi, it is “technologically possible” for Sony to include the PlayStation 5 platform into the car it plans to build with Honda, reports The Verge. Also Read - Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-hours battery life announced in India at Rs 16,990

The goal is to “develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer,” said Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of Sony Honda Mobility. “To enjoy the space in your car, you have to make it a space where you don’t need to drive,” said Kawanishi, and also mentioned it will take some time to make that happen. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

The companies joined hands in June to establish the new company that would engage in the sale of high-value-added EVs and provide services for mobility. In October this year, Sony Group and Honda Motor had announced plans to deliver the first EVs from their joint new company in the U.S. in 2026, and the pre-orders would begin in 2025. Also Read - Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

The joint new company aims to bring together the expertise of Honda and Sony.

Meanwhile, the PS5 DualSense Edge is now up for pre-order in India. Almost all retailers of PS5 and its accessories have listed the new wireless controller on their websites ahead of the global launch on January 26, 2023. Sony is launching the new DualSense Edge wireless controller in India at the same time as other markets, although the pre-0rder window opened around a month later in India than in the US and elsewhere.

The Sony PS5 DualSense Edge are available to pre-order from Games The Shop, Amazon India, e2z Store, ShopAtSC, and Sony Center. According to ShopAtSC, the deliveries of the new wireless controller will begin on January 26, 2023. However, the situation then may cause the deliveries to be delayed in India, much like in the case of the replaceable module stick that was supposed to become available for pre-order in October but is nowhere to be seen yet. There are some offers available on the pre-order, such as low-cost EMI on credit cards that you can opt for.