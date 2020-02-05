comscore Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999
News

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999

News

Sony is selling the soundbar with a price label of Rs 14,990 in India, and it will be available for purchase from February 7, 2020.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 3:37 PM IST
Sony soundbar

Sony has launched a new HT-S20R soundbar in India, which is powered with Dolby Audio. The company says that its latest soundbar will offer dramatic, high-quality sound with 400W power output. The HT-S20R can be purchased via Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals. Sony is selling the soundbar with a price label of Rs 14,990 in India, and it will be available for purchase from February 7, 2020.

Related Stories


The HT-S20R to deliver a cinematic experience with 5.1 channels of real surround sound. Sony asserts that customers can expect dynamic, immersive and cinematic surround sound with its rear speakers and external subwoofer, which works with a 3 channels soundbar. To set up the HT-S20R Sony soundbar, one just need to plug it in, position the external subwoofer, wire up the rear speakers.

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out with January 2020 security update

Also Read

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out with January 2020 security update

The soundbar supports Bluetooth, USB port, and HDMI ARC, which lets you connect to compatible TVs with a single cable. For non-HDMI compatible TVs, Sony’s latest audio product offers the option of connecting to the optical input or analog input. It comes with 400W output with 160mm driver unit of subwoofer to offer users theatre-like audio experience. The Sony soundbar also allows one to pick the mode from Auto, Standard, Cinema, and Music. The company has also given an option to select Night and Voice modes.

Sony announces that over 1 billion PS4 games have been sold worldwide

Also Read

Sony announces that over 1 billion PS4 games have been sold worldwide

Besides, Sony’s PlayStation 5 console will be out on Holiday 2020. But the company is yet to reveal the console to the public. The company today launched the PlayStation 5 information sign-up page. The message reads, “We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.” Users can sign up for the sign-up page to get the earliest information as the company keeps publishing them.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: Here's how camouflaging can help save your skin
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: Here's how camouflaging can help save your skin
Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999

News

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999

Google Takeout bug sends videos to strangers

News

Google Takeout bug sends videos to strangers

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and Vivo U10 get discount on Flipkart

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and Vivo U10 get discount on Flipkart

Truecaller becomes profitable, crosses 200 million monthly active users

News

Truecaller becomes profitable, crosses 200 million monthly active users

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999

Google Takeout bug sends videos to strangers

Truecaller becomes profitable, crosses 200 million monthly active users

Disney+ India launch set for March 29: Check expected price

Samsung Galaxy S7 gets January security patch

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999

News

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999
Nvidia GeForce Now out of beta, costs $5 a month

Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now out of beta, costs $5 a month
Sony PlayStation 5 will not be revealed just yet

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 will not be revealed just yet
Sony announces that over 1 billion PS4 games have been sold worldwide

Gaming

Sony announces that over 1 billion PS4 games have been sold worldwide
YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1

Gaming

YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia अपने अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन्स में जल्द देगी eSIM कार्ड का सपोर्ट

Realme U1 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें डील

Flipkart Apple Days Sale शुरू: iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone XR समेत इन फोन पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

Poco X2 First Impression : 120Hz डिस्प्ले और क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ धमाल मचाने को तैयार है पोको का नया फोन

Huawei P40 की रियल लाइफ इमेज लीक, कर्व फ्रंट और पंच होल कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999
News
Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999
Google Takeout bug sends videos to strangers

News

Google Takeout bug sends videos to strangers
Truecaller becomes profitable, crosses 200 million monthly active users

News

Truecaller becomes profitable, crosses 200 million monthly active users
Disney+ India launch set for March 29: Check expected price

News

Disney+ India launch set for March 29: Check expected price
Samsung Galaxy S7 gets January security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S7 gets January security patch