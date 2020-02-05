Sony HT-S20R soundbar launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999

Sony has launched a new HT-S20R soundbar in India, which is powered with Dolby Audio. The company says that its latest soundbar will offer dramatic, high-quality sound with 400W power output. The HT-S20R can be purchased via Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals. Sony is selling the soundbar with a price label of Rs 14,990 in India, and it will be available for purchase from February 7, 2020.

The HT-S20R to deliver a cinematic experience with 5.1 channels of real surround sound. Sony asserts that customers can expect dynamic, immersive and cinematic surround sound with its rear speakers and external subwoofer, which works with a 3 channels soundbar. To set up the HT-S20R Sony soundbar, one just need to plug it in, position the external subwoofer, wire up the rear speakers.

The soundbar supports Bluetooth, USB port, and HDMI ARC, which lets you connect to compatible TVs with a single cable. For non-HDMI compatible TVs, Sony’s latest audio product offers the option of connecting to the optical input or analog input. It comes with 400W output with 160mm driver unit of subwoofer to offer users theatre-like audio experience. The Sony soundbar also allows one to pick the mode from Auto, Standard, Cinema, and Music. The company has also given an option to select Night and Voice modes.

Besides, Sony’s PlayStation 5 console will be out on Holiday 2020. But the company is yet to reveal the console to the public. The company today launched the PlayStation 5 information sign-up page. The message reads, “We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.” Users can sign up for the sign-up page to get the earliest information as the company keeps publishing them.