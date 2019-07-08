Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019

Sony wants to join Huawei and Samsung to launch foldable device this year. While Oppo and Xiaomi have also teased their own folding smartphones, their devices are not expected to arrive this year. Sony, on the other hand, is rumored to be working on a rollable device. In fact, Sony plans to offer a rollable “Nautilus Design” which sounds more ambitious than the designs from Samsung and Huawei so far.

The Japanese company is the last company one would expect to launch a foldable smartphone right now. Its smartphone business has lost its pedigree in most established markets and it has now started restricting its devices only to Japan. One of the disadvantages for Sony being that it is not the leader in OLED displays. Sony is marketing its smartphones as entertainment-centric devices and it is not clear how the foldable device will fit in this scheme of things.

Sony is working on a competitor to the Galaxy Fold and Mate X. The current prototypes feature:

3220mAh

SM7250 SoC

LG Display

Nautilus Design

10x Zoom Camera The retail models may feature:

Snapdragon 855 Soc

Qualcomm X50 Modem (Video via. @slashgear https://t.co/zZvRjt80Un) pic.twitter.com/mVyqRm1fxd — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) July 6, 2019

The details regarding Sony working on a foldable device was first shared by Max J, who goes by the handle @Samsung_News_ on Twitter. While Max J is popular for leaking information about Samsung devices, the leak should be taken with a grain of salt. The leak claims that Sony’s foldable device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with X50 modem for 5G connectivity.

It is tipped to house a 3,230mAh battery and feature a camera with 10x zoom. The Sony device will have a Nautilus design, which means a rollable screen that can retract into an enclosure. The display could be identical to what Samsung showed off three years ago but Sony will use a LG panel. The leakster claims that the device will launch in late December 2019 or early 2020. The Japanese company is expected to introduce Xperia 2 and Xperia 20 series at IFA 2019 in September. There is a possibility that Sony will tease the foldable device at IFA 2019 in September.