comscore Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony launches new 35mm F1.8 full-frame wide-angle prime lens in India
News

Sony launches new 35mm F1.8 full-frame wide-angle prime lens in India

News

The new Sony full-frame wide-angle prime lens would be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India for Rs 56,990.

  • Published: August 24, 2019 2:10 PM IST
sony-camera-35mm-prime-lens

Sony on Friday launched the latest addition to its E-mount full-frame lens line-up with the introduction of a FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens model SEL35F18F. It would be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India for Rs 56,990.

“A 35mm prime lens is a go-to lens for so many photographers as its versatility means that it is the right choice for so many kinds of shot,” said Hiroyuki Tokuno, Head of Digital Imaging Division, Sony India. “Our new 35mm FE lens combines brilliant corner to corner clarity with a truly lightweight design and we are confident that it will appeal to a wide range of stills and movie shooters.”

Sony SEL35F18F Prime lens details

Weighing 280g, the lens is pretty compact and is convenient for shooting a wide range of subjects from everyday snapshots, food photography, landscapes, night scenes and more, the company said in a statement. With an aperture of F1.8, it is accompanied by a silent autofocus and tracking shot feature. In addition, its large aperture and full-frame design allow the photographer to have a minimum focus distance of 0.22m and a maximum magnification of 0.24x for easy access to the world of close-up photography.

Sony PlayStation 5 graphics specs leaked, to be at par with top PC GPUs

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5 graphics specs leaked, to be at par with top PC GPUs

Last week, the company added a new wireless speaker to its lineup in India. This new Sony – speaker – SRS-XB402M – is essentially a part of the company’s Extra Bass lineup. It costs Rs 24,990 in India. These new speakers are now available across Sony brand shops, major stores and e-commerce portals including Amazon India and Flipkart.

As for features, the SRS-XB402M comes with built-in Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You need to first connect the smart speaker to Wi-Fi for accessing this functionality. It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours. To make sure the smart speaker is able to survive the outdoors as well as a pool-side party, it features IP67 rating. Additionally, the speaker is also shock proof and rust proof.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 24, 2019 2:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399
News
BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399
Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

News

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Features

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Features

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

News

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

News

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India
Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

News

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5
These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India

News

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

News

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 laptops launched in India

News

LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 laptops launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo 5 सितंबर को न्यू 'Note' सीरीज का नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

JioFiber को टक्कर: BSNL 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में दे रहा है Amazon Prime subscription

Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में क्या है अंतर

Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus की कीमत Amazon.in, Nokia.com पर हुई कम

Vodafone ने फिर पेश किया 20 रुपये रिचार्ज प्लान, फुल टॉक टाइम के साथ मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

News

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India
News
Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India
BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

News

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399
Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

News

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5
Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

News

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6
These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India

News

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India