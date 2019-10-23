comscore Sony launches premium Cyber-Shot RX100 VII compact camera in India
News

Sony launches premium Cyber-Shot RX100 VII compact camera in India

The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII camera is currently available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India. It will go on sale starting today for a retail price of Rs. 96,990.

  Published: October 23, 2019 9:36 AM IST
Sony India on Monday refreshed its premium compact camera – the RX series with the new RX100 VII in India for Rs 96,990. The flagship point-and-shoot camera uses technologies developed for Sony’s full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 9, thus, achieving new levels of performance in a compact camera, in both stills and movie shooting.

“The RX100 VII sets new standards for both photography and videography in a compact camera and we are confident that its phenomenal speed and AF capabilities will be very well received by customers,” Hiroyuki Tokuno, Head of Digital Imaging Division, Sony India, said in a statement.

“Users will feel the reassurance that they have the power of an Alpha 9 in their pocket, in compact form, so they can trust this camera in any given situation,” added Tokuno.

The company has developed a new 1-inch stacked 20.1-megapixel CMOS sensor. It usesa 24-200mm zoom lens with an aperture range of f/2.8-4.5. According to the press note, the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII has A9-level speed performance. There is also real-time tracking and AF like the A9. It can shoot up to 60 AF/AE calculation per second and 20fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking. It gets a 180-degree flip screen. There is a 3.5mm microphone jack, so you can use an external mic.

The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII camera is currently available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India. It will go on sale starting today for a retail price of Rs. 96,990.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 9:36 AM IST

