Sony India has launched its new premium WF-1000XM4 earbuds that have been launched in other markets. The WF-1000XM4 earbuds claim to have industry-leading noise-canceling feature.

Price and Availability

The WF-1000XM4 will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India from 16 January. The earbuds will be available in silver and black colours.

Features

The new WF-1000XM4 comes with the Integrated Processor V1 which Sony claims is better at noise cancellation when compared to the company's own QN1e chip. It also features dual noise sensor microphones. The earbuds get a new 6mm driver unit with a 20% increase in magnet volume. The increase in magnet volume and the high compliance diaphragm gives improved performance in low frequencies, according to the company. Additionally, aiding the Noise-cancelation feature are the noise isolation earbud tips.

The WF-1000XM4 supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless. The Integrated Processor V1 enables LDAC codec processing and DSEE Extreme. The earbuds use Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme 2 which aims to upscale compressed digital music files in real-time. This enables the earbuds to recognise instrumentation, musical genres, and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes.

Precise Voice Pickup Technology

The WF-1000XM4 comes with Precise Voice Pickup Technology which uses microphones and a bone-conduction sensor to pick up voice more clearly. Additionally, the new bone-conduction sensor only picks up vibrations from voice.

360 Reality Audio

The WF-1000XM4 earbuds provide With 360 Reality Audio. It will only work when the earbuds are combined with an Android smartphone/iPhone that has a supporting streaming service.

Other features that make it to the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds includes Speak-to-Chat, Quick Attention Mode, Adaptive Sound Control, Instant pause and play and more.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds will be offered a 32-hour battery life with Noise Cancellation activated. On a full charge, the earbuds offer 8 hours of power, and the charging case provides a further 16 hours

Sony claims that a 5-minute quick charge gives the user up to 60 minutes of play-time.

The earbuds also get IPX4 water resistance rating.