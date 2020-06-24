Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds launched

Sony India has launched two new truly wireless headphones in its portfolio dubbed Sony WF-XB700 and Sony WF-SP800N. Both these offer Sony’s Extra Bass technology in an in-ear style design. Sony says that the WF-XB700 are meant for music lovers on-the-go, while the WF-SP800N are designed for an active lifestyle user. The WF-SP800N also offer the active noise canceling, which is perfect to eliminate ambient sound. Also Read - Sony ने भारत में 37,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दो smart TV, ये हैं खूबियां

Price in India, Availability

The Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds price is Rs 9,990 for India and these will be made available in Black and Blue color options. On the other hand, the Sony WF-SP800N headphones will be available for Rs 18,990 and in three color options of Black, Blue and White. Both these Sony true wireless headphones are up for purchase staring today. The company is making these available across major online e-commerce platform, Sony retail stores and other major electronic stores in India.

Features and Specifications

The Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N boast of an IPX4 and IP55 rating respectively for water and dust resistance. They also offer an easy way to access controls but in different ways. The WF-XB700 earbuds get tiny physical keys to let you play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. For WF-SP800N, the smart control technology enables users to play, stop or skip through music and adjust the volume by simply placing a finger on the right earbud and then turn down the music by placing a finger on the left earbud.

Both these true wireless headphones from Sony come with integrated virtual assistant triggers for Google Assistant and Alexa (available in WF-SP800N) to easily access music, set reminders and more. The WF-XB700 has a battery back of 9 hours, and thanks to its charging case, this total life extended to a total of 18 hours. On the other hand, the more premium WF-SP800N provides 18 hours of music playback with noise canceling switched on and up to 26 hours switched off. Both also come with quick charging feature which claims to provide music playback up to 60 minutes with just 10 minutes of charge.