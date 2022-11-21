Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-hours battery life announced in India at Rs 16,990

Sony on Monday launched the new WF-LS900N noise cancellation earbuds in India at Rs 16,990. The WF-LS900N will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from 25th November onwards. Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N will be available in in three colour options – Black, White, and Beige, the latest WF-LS900N earbuds are priced at Rs 16,990. According to the company, interested buyers will get Rs 3,000 cashback. Also Read - PS5 restock: How to buy Sony’s gaming console in India today

“You can step into a coffee shop and quickly order with ease, then just as quickly sit back, and enjoy your favorite entertainment distraction-free. The earbuds integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are, creating the ideal listening experience. With this, you can seamlessly move through your surroundings all while letting your favorite artists and entertainment play on,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus Game catalogue for November 2022 revealed: Check details

Sony WF-LS900N earbuds specifications

The Sony WF-LS900N weighs 4.8 grams which makes it the smallest and lightest noise-cancelling, Hi-Res Truly Wireless Earbuds. These buds come with Bluetooth 5.2 and support Google’s fast pair feature. The brand has added an integrated V1 Processor that is said to improve noise cancelling, sound quality, and distortion with less power. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok graphics modes revealed before release next week

The earbuds come powered by the company’s Integrated Processor V1. The device comes with support for different Bluetooth codec support including LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) offer IPX4 rating and are water resistant.

According to the company, the latest earbuds is packed with a full working day of charge — 6 hours with noise canceling on — from the earbuds and storing another 20 hours in the stylish, compact charging case. Additionally, just 5-minute quick charging gives you up to 60 minutes of playtime.