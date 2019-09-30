Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Sony has started work on its next flagship smartphone and it will feature the next generation Snapdragon mobile platform. The next generation SoC from Qualcomm is internally codenamed SM8250 and is expected to debut as Snapdragon 865 later this year. The first evidence of such SoC was spotted on Sony’s firmware distribution server. There are also rumors of Qualcomm launching the new chipset in two different variants. Like Huawei Kirin 990, the next Snapdragon SM8250 is expected to come with integrated 5G and another variation only supporting 4G networks.

Qualcomm has been one of the biggest proponent of 5G and powers most of the commercial devices right now. While Qualcomm would be expected to offer 5G only chipsets this year, it seems to taking a conservative approach here. 5G is still very much in its infancy and is expected to take some time before it becomes mainstream. With the next generation Snapdragon, Qualcomm seems to be planning to stay ahead of the curve and yet to offer current technology. Like previous years, the Snapdragon SM8250 is expected to debut at Snapdragon Summit in December.

The firmware listing from Sony, spotted by AndroPlus, does not confirm whether it is going with standalone 5G chip or 4G only model. The Japanese smartphone might become an early adopter and offer a 5G model ahead of its Android rivals. There is also a possibility of Sony offering its next flagship smartphone with both kind of connectivity options. In the past, Sony has launched its flagship Xperia smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The next devices are expected to become the successor to Xperia 5 and Xperia 1 series.

Qualcomm is expected to announce the successor to Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+ in December. The company has hosted Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii in the last two years. It is expected to be held at the same place this year as well. We are likely to see Snapdragon 865 and the company also introduce new 5G modem as the successor to Snapdragon X55. Other announcement could be the update to Snapdragon 8cx computing platform and new chipset for wearables.