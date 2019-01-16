comscore
Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

Similar to the launch at MWC 2018, it is possible that the company may reveal multiple devices at the event.

Sony has started sending out invites for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 confirming rumors of an announcement event. According to the leaked invite, the company will be holding a press conference in Barcelona on February 25, 2019, at 8:30 am CET which is 1:00 pm local Indian time. The invite does not come with any additional details about what the company is planning to launch at the press conference. The image as part of the invite gives very little and seems like the side profile of the device that Sony may reveal at the event.

The invites were spotted by Xperia Blog and there were initially reported by Italian website Pianeta Cellulare and Japanese website by the name Sumaho Info. According to the Japanese website, the image in the invite is likely to indicate the flat profile of the smartphone, something that marks a shift from the round profile that the company adapted with its Xperia XZ2 and XZ3. It is likely that the company may be planning to launch its much anticipated Song Xperia XZ4 along with Snapdragon 855. The flat profile is in line with the design that we saw in the leaked renders a couple of weeks back.

As previously reported, Sony is likely to pack a 6.5-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and a triple camera setup on the back. In addition to the Snapdragon 855, the company is likely to add 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage along with a 3,900mAh battery. The device is likely to run on Android 9 Pie on the software side of things.

Similar to the launch at MWC 2018, it is possible that the company may reveal multiple devices at the event. According to a report by PhoneArena, it is possible that the company may launch its Xperia L3, Xperia XA3, and the Xperia XA3 Ultra. These devices will compete with its rivals in the entry-level and mid-range price segments.

