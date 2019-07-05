Sony has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones globally, which is called Sony WF-1000XM3. The earphones come with a price tag of GBP 220 (approximately Rs 19,000). The Sony earphones will go on sale across various markets in mid-August. Notably, the newly launched WF-1000XM3 earphones offer similar features to the WH-1000XM3. This includes active noise cancellation, long battery life and more.

The WF-1000XM3 is built around Sony’s proprietary QN1e noise canceling chip. The earphones promise to deliver up to 32-hours of battery life when using Bluetooth. Sony claims that you can get six hours of battery life on a single charge with active noise cancellation switched on. With noise canceling off, you will be able to use it for about eight hours. Furthermore, the charging case can reportedly offer an additional three full charges.

The earphones also sport 6mm dynamic drivers. It has 20-20,000Hz of frequency response range. Sony’s truly wireless earphones can be used for hands-free calling. Moreover, it offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. One can also customize settings via the company’s Headphones Connect app. This app is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.

Sony is selling the wireless earphones in black and platinum silver color options. “From the headphones with their clean, minimalist look, to the charging case, it’s all about elegant,” Sony said. At the moment, it is unknown whether Sony will launch the new earphones in India or not. Sony’s earphones will be seen competing against Apple AirPods and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless.

Besides, RHA recently unveiled its new wireless Bluetooth earphones in India. The T20 Wireless earphones offer neckband style design. It features RHA’s DualCoil driver. The RHA T20 Wireless earphones are available for Rs 19,999 in the country.

“We have been flooded with requests for the T20 to be made available in a wireless configuration ever since we announced our first Bluetooth headphone. We listen to our customers, and we are thrilled to announce the T20 Wireless. It’s a more than worthy new member of the T Series. It delivers everything our customers love about the T20 with the freedom of a wireless connection,” said RHA.