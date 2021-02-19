comscore Sony PS5 Game Console in Gold Plated Caviar edition: Price, Features, Sale
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • A gold-plated Sony PS5 for over Rs 3,61,00,000? Luxury brand Caviar made one
News

A gold-plated Sony PS5 for over Rs 3,61,00,000? Luxury brand Caviar made one

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) recently got introduced and has also made its way to India with a starting price of Rs 39,999. We now have a 'gold' variant of the same. Here's how it looks like.

Sony PS5 caviar gold

Image: Caviar

A Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) in gold? It’s a reality, courtesy Caviar. The Russian company is known for making luxury smartphones, phone cases, and even audio accessories. Now, it has gotten into the gaming space and introduced the luxurious Sony PlayStation 5. Also Read - Top 5 DSLRs for beginners: Nikon D5600, Canon EOS 200D, Sony Alpha A68 and more

The PS5, much like various of the Caviar products, is made up of previous elements, that too, in a significant amount to attain the ultimate premium benchmark. Read on to know what the new gold Sony PlayStation 5 is all about and how it looks like. Also Read - How to play PS5 games with friends who do not have them

Sony PS5 now in (real) gold

Introduced at the end of 2020, the Sony PlayStation 5 ‘Golden Rock’ has finally taken shape and we have a price too. And when Caviar calls it a golden rock, it is one, covered with 4.5 kilograms of 18K gold. Also Read - PlayStation Network faces global outage, issue resolved

Sony PS5 caviar gold

Image: Caviar

The opulent version of the new gaming console will be covered with eight sheets, which will be carved geometrically to fit on the PS5.

It is revealed that it will take about four months to make one console ready and Caviar has taken the help of a jewellery contractor to make the gold chassis of the gaming console look as polished as it can. The controllers are made up of genuine crocodile leather painted in black.

There will be a total of nine gold-clad PlayStation 5 sold at a whopping price of $499,000 which is close to over Rs 3,61,00,000, which is just speechless.

Caviar, in a release, said, “Since December 28, the company has received 1,342 applications for the new product. Among those who showed interest in Golden Rock was the famous basketball player LeBron James, the company also received inquiries from a well-known Russian businessman living outside Russia and an equally famous American businessman in the IT field, whose names are not to be disclosed.”

While we may assume the number of takers will be less, that’s not the case. It is suggested that the company has received around 1,342 applications for the same, out of which some belong to the rich business class, one is a basketball superstar LeBron James, and many more unnamed people.

There are other variants too!

The Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock isn’t the only premium model. There is also the Sony PlayStation 5 Carbon version covered in quality carbon and black leather, and the PlayStation 5 Alligator model with alligator leather. The Carbon model is priced at $5,830 (around Rs 4,22,000) while the alligator model retails at $8,140 (around Rs 5,89,000).

ps5 carbon caviar

PlayStation 5 Carbon

If you are interested, 99 pieces will be available to buy. So, maybe you can try your luck and save up for the price tag is huge.

ps5 alligator caviar

PlayStation 5 Alligator

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2021 6:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2021 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA: Price in India, specifications, availability
News
boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA: Price in India, specifications, availability
Wild Rift: Will this replace DOTA 2 Gameplay?

Gaming

Wild Rift: Will this replace DOTA 2 Gameplay?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially teased by company

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially teased by company

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology

News

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology

Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, Android One experience at Rs 11,999

Photo Gallery

Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, Android One experience at Rs 11,999

Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, clean Android One experience, and more at Rs 11,999

Photo Gallery

Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, clean Android One experience, and more at Rs 11,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA: Price in India, specifications, availability

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially teased by company

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology

Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000

News

Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000
Genshin Impact developer gifts Sony PS5, iPhones, iPads to employees

News

Genshin Impact developer gifts Sony PS5, iPhones, iPads to employees
How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play

How To

How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play
Sony's PlayStation Network face global outage

Gaming

Sony's PlayStation Network face global outage
How to set up PlayStation 5 at home: A step-by-step guide with instructions

Gaming

How to set up PlayStation 5 at home: A step-by-step guide with instructions

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi करेगी बड़ा धमाका, चल रही है कार लॉन्च करने की प्लानिंग

Shweta Your Mic Is On: श्वेता की इस गलती ने Internet पर किया उसे Viral, आप से भी हो सकती है चूक

Sandes App में कितना सुरक्षित है यूजर्स का डेटा, जानें क्या WhatsApp को दे पाएंगा टक्कर?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 का कैमरा होगा जबरदस्त, जानें क्या होंगी खासियत

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G और 30A के फीचर्स हुए Leak, लॉन्चिंग से पहले जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

News

Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000
News
Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000
boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA: Price in India, specifications, availability

News

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA: Price in India, specifications, availability
Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially teased by company

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially teased by company
Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology

News

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers