A Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) in gold? It's a reality, courtesy Caviar. The Russian company is known for making luxury smartphones, phone cases, and even audio accessories. Now, it has gotten into the gaming space and introduced the luxurious Sony PlayStation 5.

The PS5, much like various of the Caviar products, is made up of previous elements, that too, in a significant amount to attain the ultimate premium benchmark. Read on to know what the new gold Sony PlayStation 5 is all about and how it looks like.

Sony PS5 now in (real) gold

Introduced at the end of 2020, the Sony PlayStation 5 'Golden Rock' has finally taken shape and we have a price too. And when Caviar calls it a golden rock, it is one, covered with 4.5 kilograms of 18K gold.

The opulent version of the new gaming console will be covered with eight sheets, which will be carved geometrically to fit on the PS5.

It is revealed that it will take about four months to make one console ready and Caviar has taken the help of a jewellery contractor to make the gold chassis of the gaming console look as polished as it can. The controllers are made up of genuine crocodile leather painted in black.

There will be a total of nine gold-clad PlayStation 5 sold at a whopping price of $499,000 which is close to over Rs 3,61,00,000, which is just speechless.

Caviar, in a release, said, “Since December 28, the company has received 1,342 applications for the new product. Among those who showed interest in Golden Rock was the famous basketball player LeBron James, the company also received inquiries from a well-known Russian businessman living outside Russia and an equally famous American businessman in the IT field, whose names are not to be disclosed.”

While we may assume the number of takers will be less, that’s not the case. It is suggested that the company has received around 1,342 applications for the same, out of which some belong to the rich business class, one is a basketball superstar LeBron James, and many more unnamed people.

There are other variants too!

The Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock isn’t the only premium model. There is also the Sony PlayStation 5 Carbon version covered in quality carbon and black leather, and the PlayStation 5 Alligator model with alligator leather. The Carbon model is priced at $5,830 (around Rs 4,22,000) while the alligator model retails at $8,140 (around Rs 5,89,000).

If you are interested, 99 pieces will be available to buy. So, maybe you can try your luck and save up for the price tag is huge.

