PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

Here's a quick round-up of some of the headline-making news of the day from the world of technology, gadgets, telecom, wearables and more.

A lot happened in the world of technology on the first day of 2021. Sony surprised the gaming enthusiasts in India and announced the India launch date for PlayStation 5. IRCTC also announced a “New Year gift for passengers” and announced the revamp of the IRCTC website as well as Rail connect app. The idea is to provide users with a simple ticket booking experience and more. Here are the top five tech news of the day you might have missed. Also Read - IRCTC website and app revamped, ticket booking gets simpler

Sony PlayStation 5 India launch date confirmed

Sony officially announced the PlayStation 5 or PS5 India launch date earlier today. The next-generation gaming console will release in India next month on February 2, 2021. The pre-orders will begin at 12 PM on January 12. With the next-generation gaming console, Sony will aim to take on the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 will be available for a price of Rs 49,990 for the normal edition. The digital edition of PS5 will be priced in India at Rs 39,990. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India launch date confirmed

IRCTC website, Rail Connect app revamped

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced the refreshed IRCTC website and app for Indian Railways passengers. The aim of this revamped platform is to offer a more personalized and seamless ticket booking experience. Goyal highlighted that the new IRCTC website will allow users to book tickets faster with the help of artificial intelligence (AR).

Jio calls to other networks free from today 

Reliance Jio has announced to wave off interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. Starting today, January 1, 2021, Jio users will not be charged for outgoing voice calls to other networks. Till last night, December 31, 2020, all Jio calls to any other network including Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL and others were charged. Outgoing calls from Jio to Jio number were always completely free of cost.

Apple removed 39,000 gaming apps from China App Store

Apple removed 39,000 game apps from its China App Store on 31 Dec 2020 as part of the crackdown on unlicensed games on the platform. This is the biggest removal of apps ever in a single day as the company had set a deadline for developers to get licenses from the Chinese app controller.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs launched

AmazonBasics has launched its first lineup of ultra-HD TVs for the Indian market starting at Rs 29,999. The TVs have been launched in two size variants – 50-inch and 55-inch. In terms of features, the Fire TV Edition offer 4K HDR LED display panels, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats for HDR and audio support.

  Published Date: January 1, 2021 7:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 2, 2021 9:36 AM IST

Best Sellers