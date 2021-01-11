Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begins tomorrow: How to book, offers

The ( ) after a long wait will be made available for pre-ordering in India on January 12 at 12 PM IST. The device will be made available for pre-ordering via , , , , , Center, Vijay and select other authorized Sony retail partners. Customers will also be able to pre-order additional accessories and games, including the DualSense wireless controller, Media Remote, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Miles Morales and more. Also Read - Best upcoming video games in 2021: Halo Infinite, God of War Ragnarok, Far Cry 6 and more

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders: Price, where to book?

The console will start shipping from February 2. The PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990, customers can also avail no-cost EMI schemes using , Axis Bank, ICICI and SBI cards starting at Rs 8,332, on Amazon India. Other retailers will also be providing customers with no-cost EMI options, with separate card pairings. Also Read - PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

Apart from this, the company has not revealed when the PS5 Digital Edition, priced at Rs 39,990 will be available in India. So if you want to get gaming on the next-gen console, your only choice as of now is the regular PS5. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India launch date confirmed

Shipping speculations

The PS5 is currently “Sold Out” in multiple global markets, due to the limited stock the company is shipping. And the case might not be different for the Indian market. So if you want to get one, you should be quick to pull the trigger on the pre-order button as soon as it is made available.

In related news, according to a recent report by The Mako Reactor, the PS5 will first be made available in metro cities in terms of offline stocks. Other locations will then be stocked two weeks later. If this is true, and you live in a non-metro location, your best bet to get the PS5 as soon as possible, should be the online PlayStation 5 pre-orders.