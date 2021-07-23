People awaiting an opportunity to buy a Sony PlayStation 5 are in for good news. The gaming console is all set to be restocked in India and on July 26. Sony will be hosting another pre-order round for the PS5 via the Sony Center platform. Also Read - PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

It is revealed that the pre-orders will begin at 12 pm. Other online portals such as Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales, and more are also expected to make the pre-orders live. Also Read - Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade in future

Sony PS5 pre-orders going live again

One should note that it is still not confirmed if PS5 will be up for pre-booking via third-party platforms. Plus, there’s no word on the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition’s availability for the pre-orders. Although, both the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition sans the disk were available the last time it when on pre-orders on July 12. Also Read - PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. The controller to go with the console, as well as, the exclusive games will be up for grabs too.

While this is your sixth chance to get hold of the Sony gaming console, you must know that it won’t come easy. In the past too, PS5 stocks have ended up within a few seconds. Hence, it gets imperative to be on the edge of your seats and be quick enough to act.

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech.

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.