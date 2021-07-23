comscore Sony PlayStation 5 restock in India: New date to be July 26
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India
News

Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India

News

Sony PlayStation 5 will be available on pre-orders for the sixth time in India in a few days via Sony Center. Here's all you need to know.

ps5 restock

Image: Sony Center

People awaiting an opportunity to buy a Sony PlayStation 5 are in for good news. The gaming console is all set to be restocked in India and on July 26. Sony will be hosting another pre-order round for the PS5 via the Sony Center platform. Also Read - PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

It is revealed that the pre-orders will begin at 12 pm. Other online portals such as Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales, and more are also expected to make the pre-orders live. Also Read - Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade in future

Sony PS5 pre-orders going live again

One should note that it is still not confirmed if PS5 will be up for pre-booking via third-party platforms. Plus, there’s no word on the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition’s availability for the pre-orders. Although, both the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition sans the disk were available the last time it when on pre-orders on July 12. Also Read - PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. The controller to go with the console, as well as, the exclusive games will be up for grabs too.

While this is your sixth chance to get hold of the Sony gaming console, you must know that it won’t come easy. In the past too, PS5 stocks have ended up within a few seconds. Hence, it gets imperative to be on the edge of your seats and be quick enough to act.

sony-ps5, playstation pre-order

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K  TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech.

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 23, 2021 7:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India

OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy

Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

How to clear YouTube search history

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India

News

Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India
Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to watch Olympic Events livestream online

How To

Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to watch Olympic Events livestream online
PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

Gaming

PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works
Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade
PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more

News

PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI 1.5 Update: इस स्मार्ट ट्रिक की मदद से आसानी से करें Air Conveyor में राइड

Free Fire का Lucky Wheel event आज से शुरू, जानें कैसे पाएं एक्सेस, डिस्काउंट और रिवॉर्ड्स

Aadhaar Card असली है या नकली, जानने के लिए अपनाएं यह तरीका

Battlegrounds Mobile India में कोड यूज करके Layout और Sensitivity को कैसे शेयर करें, जानें पूरी डिटेल

SBI YONO ग्राहकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, लॉगइन के लिए आया नया नियम

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India
News
Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India
OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy

News

OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy
Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India

News

Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more
Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more

Mobiles

Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers