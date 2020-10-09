comscore Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store
News

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

News

The changes were communicated to developers by Sony itself, but there is still no date for them to be implemented.

  • Published: October 9, 2020 8:29 PM IST
Sony-PlayStation-Store

In anticipation of the arrival of the PlayStation 5, Sony is preparing to launch a new version of its online store, the PlayStation Store, both on the web and in a version for smartphones. However, this advancement is bad news for those who have the company’s current console, the PlayStation 4, or older models. Also Read - Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh

Sony’s new store details

According to the PushSquare website, the new store will no longer offer the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Vita content handheld. This does not mean the end of support for these consoles: users will still be able to purchase games for them using the store’s version built into their respective operating systems. They just won’t be able to do that on the web or on their phones. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

Apps, themes, and avatars for PlayStation 4 will also be removed from the new store. And the contents of your wish list will be deleted. So, it’s best to download those games you’ve been eyeing for a long time or write the list down somewhere. The changes were communicated to developers by Sony itself, but there is still no date for them to be implemented. But considering that the PS5 will be released in just over a month, on November 12, it shouldn’t be long. Also Read - Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen

One of the only things Sony has yet to reveal about the new PlayStation is the operating system interface. This week the company released a video where the head of industrial design for the console, Yasuhiro Ootori, disassembles the console step-by-step and shows the main components.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions: A fun take on a WWE game

Also Read

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions: A fun take on a WWE game

The video shows a very modular design: the white panels can be removed without using tools. The base that holds the console upright is secured with just one screw. The optical drive (a Blu-Ray drive) and the power supply are also modular and easily removable. The processor uses an innovative system with a liquid metal to transfer heat to the huge heatsink. The 875 GB of internal storage is soldered on the motherboard. However, there is a slot for expansion using a PCIe 4.0 module.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 9, 2020 8:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console
News
Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console
LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

News

LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

News

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale

News

OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale

Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

News

Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

Most Popular

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console

LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale

Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

News

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store
Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh

Smart TVs

Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh
Xbox Series X, Series S pre-order date announced for India

Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S pre-order date announced for India
Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen

News

Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia ने जारी किया Android 11 रोडमैप, जानें किस डिवाइस के लिए कब रोल आउट होगा अपडेट

Xiaomi के इन दो पुराने स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए रोल आउट हुआ Android 11 पर आधारित LineageOS 18.0

Infinix Zero 8i स्मार्टफोन 6 कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Snapdeal 'Kum Mein Dum' दीवाली सेल 16 अक्टूबर से, कस्टमाइज्ड शॉपिंग का कर सकेंगे एक्सपीरियंस

Samsung ने अपने सबसे किफायती 5G स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से उठाया पर्दा

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

News

Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console
News
Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console
LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

News

LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console
Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

News

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store
OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale

News

OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale
Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

News

Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers