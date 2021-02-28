Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently experiencing issues, which have spanned for over 24 hours. According to the official PlayStation Status website, parts of PSN are down and experiencing issues. To recall, the outage started just a day after Microsoft’s Xbox Live service went down for over five hours. Also Read - Sony brings back Play At Home initiative, offers Ratchet & Clank PS4 and more for free

According to the PlayStation Status website, PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5 users currently might face difficulties in launching games, apps or network features. Rest, both the PlayStation Store and Account Management tabs have a green dot against them showing that these services are currently online and not facing any issues. However, there are a few reports stating that people are also facing difficulties in purchasing and downloading games from the PlayStation Store. Also Read - Sony FX3 cinema camera with 4K video, S-Cinetone launched: Features, price

The issues affecting the “Gaming and social” tab started at 5:03 AM IST on February 27, according to the company. It has stated that it is currently “working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” However, no specific timeline as to when these issues will be resolved has been provided. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller teardown shows cause of major issue

According to a report by Engadget, the outage might just be limited to certain games. Players have reported that online matchmaking is currently available for some games like Fall Guys and Fortnite, but not for Minecraft, Call of Duty: Warzone and more.

Not the first outage this month

This is not the first outage that PSN has suffered in this month. The service went down globally for around an hour on February 10. However, back then the company was able to bring the service back online quite fast, which indicates that it was a minor issue only.

An interesting fact about PSN, the service went down for almost a month back in 2011. This happened because hackers gained access to service, exploiting it to gain access to user data and exposing it.