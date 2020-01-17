Sony sends out MWC 2020 invites for February 24 event

Sony has started sending out invites for MWC 2020 confirming rumors of an announcement event. The company will be holding a press conference in Barcelona on February 24, 2020, at 8:30 am CET which is 1:00 pm local Indian time.

The invite does not come with any additional details about the devices that Sony is planning to launch at the press conference. The image as part of the invite gives very little and seems like the side profile of the device that Sony may reveal at the event.

The image in the invite indicates the flat profile of the smartphone, with a gradient color pattern. The company may likely be planning to launch its much anticipated Song Xperia 5 Plus along with Snapdragon 865 SoC. The flat profile is in line with the design that leaked in the renders a couple of weeks back.

Sony Xperia 5 Plus expected feature, specifications

As previously reported, Sony Xperia 5 Plus is likely to pack a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device could have a tri-lens rear camera system paired with a time-of-flight sensor for portrait mode photos. In addition to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the device could also sport a glossy finish glass. On the software side of things, the Xperia 5 Plus will run on the latest Android 10 OS.

The previous CAD renders of the smartphone has also showcased it having a considerably bigger screen with slight bezels on the top and bottom edge of the display and dual front-firing speakers.

Similar to the launch at MWC 2019, the company may reveal multiple devices at the event. According to a report by GSMArena, the company may launch its Xperia premium mid-range smartphone with the Snapdragon 765 processor.

Last year Sony released its Xperia 1 smartphone alongside the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus during MWC. However, the Xperia 1 was still very much a prototype at the event.