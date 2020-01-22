comscore Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020 | BGR India
Sony smartphone with 4K display, Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch at MWC 2020

The Sony smartphone will reportedly be the first Snapdragon 865 powered device to feature a 4K display and 5G connectivity.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Sony is reportedly gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. The company has revealed the launch date and the event will take place on February 24. Few details of the Sony smartphone have surfaced online.

Sony flagship smartphone expected details

According to a report on MyDrivers, the Sony flagship smartphone will come with a tall 6.6-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It will be an OLED panel, come with 4K resolution and support HDR too. It is likely that the new Sony smartphone will be the first SD865 powered device with a 4K screen. At least 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage can be expected from the Sony smartphone.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which will be paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The modem will also support dual-mode 5G networks, both SA and NSA. And this will also make it the first smartphone with 4K screen and 5G tech. As of now there is no word on the name of Sony’s upcoming smartphone. However, rumors indicate that it will be called Xperia 1.1 or Xperia 1 Premium.

Camera setup

Based on the older report, the Sony Xperia smartphone will likely come with four cameras at the back. It will include a primary 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There will also be a third 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a ToF camera for capturing 3D depth data.

The main camera will come with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, along with support for 8K video recording. Other features like fast charging, NFC module, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance is also likely to be in tow.

As far as the pricing is concerned, it will reportedly be priced upwards of $849 (approximately Rs 60,500). There is no word on whether or not the smartphone will launch in India.

