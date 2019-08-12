comscore Sony speaker with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony SRS-XB402M speaker with built-in Alexa launched in India, priced at Rs 24,990
News

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker with built-in Alexa launched in India, priced at Rs 24,990

News

The new Sony SRS-XB402M wireless speakers is a part of the company's Extra Bass lineup. As an introductory offer, the speaker is available for Rs 19,990 till August 18.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 4:05 PM IST
sony-srs-xb402m-india-launch

Along with its televisions and gaming consoles, Sony is also known for its lineup of premium and technologically advanced audio products. Now, the company has added a new wireless speaker to its lineup in India. This new Sony – speaker – SRS-XB402M – is essentially a part of the company’s Extra Bass lineup.

Sony SRS-XB402M prices, features

The new Sony speaker costs Rs 24,990 in India. But the company has an interesting introductory offer for buyers. Those pre-booking the SRS-XB402M before August 18 will get the speaker for Rs 19,990. Furthermore, these buyers also get a set of free MDR-XB450AP headphones, which are worth Rs 2,490. These new speakers are now available across Sony brand shops, major stores and e-commerce portals including Amazon India and Flipkart.

As for features, the SRS-XB402M comes with built-in Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You need to first connect the smart speaker to Wi-Fi for accessing this functionality. It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours. To make sure the smart speaker is able to survive the outdoors as well as a pool-side party, it features IP67 rating. Additionally, the speaker is also shock proof and rust proof.

Speaking of parties, the speaker has party lights that can be synchronized to the music. It also has playback controls at the top. You can connect smartphones or tablets to the speaker via Bluetooth. Besides playing music from your device, the smart speakers can also stream music from services like Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn, and more. It can also playback audiobooks from the Kindle app. Lastly, the speakers are also compatible with Spotify Connect, which allows you to stream from Spotify directly on the speaker.

A Sony statement reads, “Users can enjoy powerful, bass-filled sound with the XB402M ‘EXTRA BASS’ speaker which enhances lower frequencies, making it perfect for listening to your favourite tunes. It’s now easier to get the party started with just the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa built-in on the XB402M.”

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 4:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
News
OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

News

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India

News

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India
Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked
Realme 5-series launch set for August 20

News

Realme 5-series launch set for August 20
OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

हिंदी समाचार

लिमिटेड समय के लिए Open Sale पर उपलब्ध होगा Xiaomi Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: आज से शुरू हुई Xiaomi की सेल, 7,500 रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019: रिलायंस ने फैमिली प्लान्स और डाटा शेयरिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया JioPostpaid Plus

Jio Fiber Welcome Offers : Jio ने पेश किया फॉरएवर अनुअल प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 4K सेटऑप बॉक्स और टीवी

News

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India
News
Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India
OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

News

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

News

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement
Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1
Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced