Along with its televisions and gaming consoles, Sony is also known for its lineup of premium and technologically advanced audio products. Now, the company has added a new wireless speaker to its lineup in India. This new Sony – speaker – SRS-XB402M – is essentially a part of the company’s Extra Bass lineup.

Sony SRS-XB402M prices, features

The new Sony speaker costs Rs 24,990 in India. But the company has an interesting introductory offer for buyers. Those pre-booking the SRS-XB402M before August 18 will get the speaker for Rs 19,990. Furthermore, these buyers also get a set of free MDR-XB450AP headphones, which are worth Rs 2,490. These new speakers are now available across Sony brand shops, major stores and e-commerce portals including Amazon India and Flipkart.

As for features, the SRS-XB402M comes with built-in Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You need to first connect the smart speaker to Wi-Fi for accessing this functionality. It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours. To make sure the smart speaker is able to survive the outdoors as well as a pool-side party, it features IP67 rating. Additionally, the speaker is also shock proof and rust proof.

Speaking of parties, the speaker has party lights that can be synchronized to the music. It also has playback controls at the top. You can connect smartphones or tablets to the speaker via Bluetooth. Besides playing music from your device, the smart speakers can also stream music from services like Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn, and more. It can also playback audiobooks from the Kindle app. Lastly, the speakers are also compatible with Spotify Connect, which allows you to stream from Spotify directly on the speaker.

A Sony statement reads, “Users can enjoy powerful, bass-filled sound with the XB402M ‘EXTRA BASS’ speaker which enhances lower frequencies, making it perfect for listening to your favourite tunes. It’s now easier to get the party started with just the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa built-in on the XB402M.”

With Inputs from IANS