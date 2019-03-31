comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020
News

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020

News

Sony would cut smartphone sales in Southeast Asia and other areas to focus on markets like Europe and East Asia.

  • Published: March 31, 2019 1:07 PM IST
sony-xperia-10-xperia-10-plus-mwc-2019-launch

Once an iconic brand, Sony is now going to slash its mobile division workforce by half by 2020 in the wake of stiff competition and poor sales.

The move could result in roughly 2,000 staffers either losing their jobs or getting shifted to a new department at Sony.

“Sony’s share of the smartphone market has fallen sharply in recent years – from more than three percent in 2010, according to the research portal Statistica, to less than one percent currently.

“It has struggled to compete against leaders Apple, Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies, all of which are racing to develop new 5G devices,” the Nikkei Asian Review reported late on Friday.

The Tokyo-headquartered company would cut smartphone sales in Southeast Asia and other areas to focus on markets like Europe and East Asia.

“The company’s smartphone sales for fiscal 2018 are projected to come in at a dismal 6.5 million units, half the previous year’s figure and just one-sixth that of five years ago.

“In fiscal 2014, Sony pulled 1,000 employees from its smartphone operations but sales have plunged faster than expected, necessitating a further round of cuts,” the report added.

Some of the Japanese employees hit by the decision would be transferred to other divisions in the company, but the firm would offer voluntary retirement in its Europe and China operations.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2019 1:07 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
News
Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy now

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.12.0 brings a new companion pet and ‘Darkest Night’ Zombie mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.12.0 brings a new companion pet and ‘Darkest Night’ Zombie mode

Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM

News

Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

Shanghai becomes the first district in the world to provide 5G coverage: Report

Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020

News

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others

Gaming

Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others
Sony WH-CH700N Review

Review

Sony WH-CH700N Review
Sony Chairman Kazuo ‘Kaz’ Hirai is retiring; to stay as ‘senior advisor’

News

Sony Chairman Kazuo ‘Kaz’ Hirai is retiring; to stay as ‘senior advisor’
Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games

Gaming

Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games

हिंदी समाचार

यह है दुनिया का सबसे पहला 5G पाने वाला शहर, चंद मिनटों में डाउनलोड होगी मूवी

4 हाजर रुपये के डिस्काउंट के साथ ऐसे खरीदें 49-इंच वाला शाओमी Mi TV 4A Pro स्मार्ट TV

Realme 2 को मिली नई अपडेट, अब फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के जरिए खींच सकते है फोटो

Geekbench पर दिखाई दिया Nokia X71, सामने आई ये स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oneplus लॉन्च करेगा कार: April Fools Joke या फिर आएगी धांसू कार?

News

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
News
Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India
Shanghai becomes the first district in the world to provide 5G coverage: Report

News

Shanghai becomes the first district in the world to provide 5G coverage: Report
Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas

News

Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas
Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020

News

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020