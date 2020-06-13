comscore Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; pricing, model | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; pricing will start from Rs 10,000
News

Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; pricing will start from Rs 10,000

News

Sony is likely to take on a number of players in the TWS market with the launch. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming TWS product from Sony here.

  • Published: June 13, 2020 3:15 PM IST
Sony True Wireless Earbuds June 24 launch

Consumer electronics giant Sony seems to be gearing up to launch its first true wireless earbuds in the Indian market. According to the latest information available, the company is planning to launch the unannounced audio product on June 24, 2020. In addition, the announcement poster for the event made its way to the internet. Sony is likely to take on a number of players in the true wireless earbuds (TWS) market with the launch. Some of these players include Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, Realme, Jabra, JBL, Noise, 1More, SoundMagic, and more. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming TWS product from Sony here. Also Read - Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

Sony TWS earbuds set to launch on June 24; details

Taking a look at the details online, popular leaker Mukul Sharma shared the poster for the launch event on Twitter. After the leak, Sony India also retweeted the tweet confirming the legitimacy of the poster. The company seems to be promoting the upcoming product with the hashtag #BootYourVibes. Inspecting the poster, we don’t really get to know the exact model number of the TWS product. We can only see an oval shape with Blue color in the lower portion of the poster. However, it is unclear if the shape indicated the actual earbud or the charging case for the product. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 futuristic design, exclusive games announced

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

In addition, reports speculate that the upcoming product is likely to be the Sony WF-1000M3. Though, other reports also claim that the upcoming product could be the Sony WF-SP800N or WF-XB700 based on the poster. BGR India has learned that the company plans to price the TWS earbuds starting from Rs 10,000. Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

Sony PlayStation 5 futuristic design, exclusive games announced

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5 futuristic design, exclusive games announced

Considering that Sony plans to keep the “starting” price from 10,000, it is likely that it will launch multiple products. Inspecting the price range, it looks like the company will take on serious players including Jabra, Audio-Technica, Klipsch, JAYs, and more. This means that the lower end market is safe for the time being.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 13, 2020 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; Here is everything we know

News

Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; Here is everything we know

TikTok clone app pulled down from Play Store: Check details

News

TikTok clone app pulled down from Play Store: Check details

Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India

Vivo S6 Pro details revealed, could launch soon

News

Vivo S6 Pro details revealed, could launch soon

Most Popular

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; Here is everything we know

TikTok clone app pulled down from Play Store: Check details

Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India

Vivo S6 Pro details revealed, could launch soon

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; Here is everything we know

News

Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; Here is everything we know
Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

Gaming

Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5
Sony PlayStation 5 design announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 design announced
Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review
New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at 599

Gaming

New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at 599

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp लेकर आ रहा कमाल का फीचर! एक साथ चार डिवाइस में चलेगा आपका अकाउंट

PUBG update 7.3 में मिलेंगे कई धांसू हथियार और फीचर्स, जानिए खास बातें

TECNO SPARK Power 2 इस महीने ही होगा भारत में लॉन्च, होगा Flipkart Exclusive

WhatsApp पर जुड़ने वाला है नया फीचर, आसान होगा कोई मैसेज सर्च करना

Jio Fiber यूजर्स को मिलेगा 1 साल का फ्री Amazon Prime सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup

News

Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; Here is everything we know

News

Sony TWS earbuds launch set for June 24; Here is everything we know
TikTok clone app pulled down from Play Store: Check details

News

TikTok clone app pulled down from Play Store: Check details
Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India
Vivo S6 Pro details revealed, could launch soon

News

Vivo S6 Pro details revealed, could launch soon