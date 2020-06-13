Consumer electronics giant Sony seems to be gearing up to launch its first true wireless earbuds in the Indian market. According to the latest information available, the company is planning to launch the unannounced audio product on June 24, 2020. In addition, the announcement poster for the event made its way to the internet. Sony is likely to take on a number of players in the true wireless earbuds (TWS) market with the launch. Some of these players include Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, Realme, Jabra, JBL, Noise, 1More, SoundMagic, and more. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming TWS product from Sony here. Also Read - Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

Sony TWS earbuds set to launch on June 24; details

Taking a look at the details online, popular leaker Mukul Sharma shared the poster for the launch event on Twitter. After the leak, Sony India also retweeted the tweet confirming the legitimacy of the poster. The company seems to be promoting the upcoming product with the hashtag #BootYourVibes. Inspecting the poster, we don’t really get to know the exact model number of the TWS product. We can only see an oval shape with Blue color in the lower portion of the poster. However, it is unclear if the shape indicated the actual earbud or the charging case for the product. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 futuristic design, exclusive games announced

In addition, reports speculate that the upcoming product is likely to be the Sony WF-1000M3. Though, other reports also claim that the upcoming product could be the Sony WF-SP800N or WF-XB700 based on the poster. BGR India has learned that the company plans to price the TWS earbuds starting from Rs 10,000. Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

Here’s some exclusive stuff for you. Sony’s first-ever TWS for India will be launched on June 24. We can expect them to fall in the premium segment.

Feel free to retweet 😉#sony #BoostYourVibes pic.twitter.com/rCNxvnzp30 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 12, 2020

Considering that Sony plans to keep the “starting” price from 10,000, it is likely that it will launch multiple products. Inspecting the price range, it looks like the company will take on serious players including Jabra, Audio-Technica, Klipsch, JAYs, and more. This means that the lower end market is safe for the time being.