Sony unveils new lens that promises better Phase Detection Autofocus and more

The new 2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) solution can achieve ‘high-speed focus, high-resolution, high-sensitivity, and high dynamic range.

  Published: December 13, 2019 6:33 PM IST
Sony is a pioneer in imaging sensors, especially for mobile devices. Almost all the smartphones out there, be it be a budget phone or a premium device, Sony imaging sensors are everywhere. Hence, they play a key role in a smartphone to have a good set of cameras. Thus, to further up their game, Sony announces new 2×2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) solution which the company claims will help in achieving ‘high-speed focus, high-resolution, high-sensitivity, and high dynamic range.

Sony new image sensor detailed

In a conventional sensor, a condenser lens, also known as on-chip-lens, is placed on each pixel. Whereas, 2×2 On-Chip Len can be shared by four adjacent pixels with the same color. Which means this lens technology can be only implemented on sensors with Quad Bayer pixel structure. But by doing so, the sensors can output high-resolution pictures with better high-dynamic range and better light utilization.

Moreover, 2×2 On-Chip-Lens brings other improvements as well when compared to a conventional condenser lens. It enables all the imaging pixels to be used as detection pixels by which phase differences can be detected at a larger level when compared to conventional methods that utilize few dedicated pixels to do the same job. And therefore, focus performance improves to a greater extent in low-light scenarios as well as with objects of different shapes.

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to come with new sensor

Advancement in mobile imaging sensor remained blunt for many years. But suddenly in 2019, the craze for larger sensors with 48MP, 64MP and even 108MP surged heights in no time. Anyways, Sony’s new 2×2 On-Chip-Lens (OCL) will be first used in the upcoming Oppo Find X2 Pro as confirmed by the company at the end of Oppo Inno Day event. This will bring “All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF” technology.

Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC, better camera and display to launch in Q1 2020

Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC, better camera and display to launch in Q1 2020

The company will also improve the smartphone display, and it will likely have 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2 is likely to launch sometime in Q1 2020.

  Published Date: December 13, 2019 6:33 PM IST

