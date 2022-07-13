Sony Venice 2 digital camera with a new 8.6K full-frame image sensor launched in India

Sony on Wednesday introduced Venice 2, the new flagship model and latest addition to its line-up of high-end digital cinema cameras in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh. The Venice 2 comes with new features including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors: the newly developed full-frame 8.6K sensor or the original 6K Venice sensor. The Venice 2 also inherits features from the original Venice including colour science, Dual Base ISO and 8-stops of built-in ND filters.

Paired with a newly developed 8.6K (8640 x 5760) full-frame CMOS image sensor, the Venice 2 aims to offer better image quality with 16 stops of total latitude1 to capture beautiful images with proper colour separation and shadow detail. The camera also inherits its colour science from the original Venice, which is highly regarded for its natural skin tones.

“The Venice 2 8K CineAlta camera has a unique dual base ISO of 800/3200 which allows filmmakers to capture incredibly clean, film-like images under a wide range of lighting conditions. It supports everything from full-frame, full-frame anamorphic2 to Super35, all at a minimum of 4K resolution, resulting in an outstanding and versatile camera system for cinematographers and productions,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the Venice 2 is designed with a smaller and more lightweight body than the original Venice while keeping its intuitive operability. Despite being 44mm smaller and approximately 10 percent lighter3, the chassis of VENICE 2 allows X-OCN and Apple 4K ProRes 4444 and 422 HQ internal recording without the AXS-R7 recorder, offering advanced usability in a compact and lightweight body.

The camera can be used with the 8.6K sensor as well as the original 6K sensor block. The camera body automatically recognizes the change and will start-up without any firmware exchanges or re-installs. In addition, the original 6K sensor will allow higher frame rates.

The Venice 2 digital cinema camera with 8.6K image sensor and Venice 2 camera with 6K image sensor will be available in India from 18th July 2022 onward.