comscore Sony Venice 2 digital camera with a new 8.6K full-frame image sensor launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Venice 2 Digital Camera With A New 8 6k Full Frame Image Sensor Launched In India Check Details
News

Sony Venice 2 digital camera with a new 8.6K full-frame image sensor launched in India: Check details

News

The Venice 2 comes with new features including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors.

Sony Venice 2 digital camera

Sony Venice 2 digital camera with a new 8.6K full-frame image sensor launched in India

Sony on Wednesday introduced Venice 2, the new flagship model and latest addition to its line-up of high-end digital cinema cameras in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh. The Venice 2 comes with new features including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors: the newly developed full-frame 8.6K sensor or the original 6K Venice sensor.  The Venice 2 also inherits features from the original Venice including colour science, Dual Base ISO and 8-stops of built-in ND filters.

Paired with a newly developed 8.6K (8640 x 5760) full-frame CMOS image sensor, the Venice 2 aims to offer better image quality with 16 stops of total latitude1 to capture beautiful images with proper colour separation and shadow detail. The camera also inherits its colour science from the original Venice, which is highly regarded for its natural skin tones.

“The Venice 2 8K CineAlta camera has a unique dual base ISO of 800/3200 which allows filmmakers to capture incredibly clean, film-like images under a wide range of lighting conditions. It supports everything from full-frame, full-frame anamorphic2 to Super35, all at a minimum of 4K resolution, resulting in an outstanding and versatile camera system for cinematographers and productions,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the Venice 2 is designed with a smaller and more lightweight body than the original Venice while keeping its intuitive operability. Despite being 44mm smaller and approximately 10 percent lighter3, the chassis of VENICE 2 allows X-OCN and Apple 4K ProRes 4444 and 422 HQ internal recording without the AXS-R7 recorder, offering advanced usability in a compact and lightweight body.

The camera can be used with the 8.6K sensor as well as the original 6K sensor block. The camera body automatically recognizes the change and will start-up without any firmware exchanges or re-installs. In addition, the original 6K sensor will allow higher frame rates.

The Venice 2 digital cinema camera with 8.6K image sensor and Venice 2 camera with 6K image sensor will be available in India from 18th July 2022 onward.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 3:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV front grille seen in latest teaser: Watch video
automobile
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV front grille seen in latest teaser: Watch video
Next-Gen Snapdragon wearable chip release confirmed

Wearables

Next-Gen Snapdragon wearable chip release confirmed

Asus Zenfone 9 launch date announced, may come to India as Asus 9z

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 launch date announced, may come to India as Asus 9z

Nissan launches Magnite Red Edition in India at Rs 7.86 lakh

automobile

Nissan launches Magnite Red Edition in India at Rs 7.86 lakh

Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony Venice 2 digital camera with a new 8.6K full-frame image sensor launched in India

Oppo evaded Rs 4,387 crore in import tax, says govt

Amazon Prime members to get monthly discounts on Uber rides: Check details

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV front grille seen in latest teaser: Watch video

Next-Gen Snapdragon wearable chip release confirmed

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999