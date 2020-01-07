Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

Japanese conglomerate Sony has just revealed its first electric concept car at CES 2020. The company is calling the electric concept car as “Vision-S”. As part of the sudden reveal, the company also shared some information about the technology packed in the car. As per a report, Vision-S is also one of the “biggest surprise” announcements that we have seen in CES 2020. The interesting part about this concept is the mix of all the things that Sony is good at. These include camera sensors, entertainment products, and more. Let’s take a closer look.

Sony Vision-S electric concept car details

Taking a closer look, the Sony Vision-S comes with a total of 33 sensors. These include multiple widescreen displays, 360 audio, and always-on connectivity. Inside the vehicle, we see a screen as the complete dashboard. As per The Verge, Vision-S is also based on a “newly-designed EV platform” from Magna. This new platform will also be able to power different vehicle types such as SUVs, and trucks. Taking a look at the design, the car looks like a mix between Tesla and Porsche. Kenichiro Yoshida stated, “This prototype embodies our contribution to the future of mobility.”

Watch: Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Sony took out the Vision-S to the stage at the absolute end of its CEO keynote. The company did not share much information regarding the Concept car. We are not sure if this will likely be a one-off concept. It is unclear if Sony will make it a habit and gradually enter the self-driving and automobile market.

It is also possible that this concept is likely a reference car meant to inspire other automobile makers. Right before the surprise reveal, the company also shared some key announcements regarding its existing products. These include the new logo for the upcoming PlayStation 5. The company also noted that its image sensor division is currently investing in technologies including LIDAR, Time-of-Flight cameras, and more.