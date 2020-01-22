New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

Sony’s classic Walkman is about to return and that too with a new avatar. The brand recently launched the Android Walkman NW-A105. The nostalgic product will come equipped with modern additions and features to keep up with the times. With the launch, Sony not only promises a trip down memory lane but also best-in-class audio experience.

Sony launched the Walkman brand of portable media players way back in 1979. The product initially played music from cassettes and became a popular alternative to large and more expensive music players. Over the years, Sony adapted the Walkman players to accommodate CDs and later in the digital format. Sony even carried over the Walkman brand to some of its feature phones, and later the official music playing app used in its Xperia line of smartphones.

Sony Walkman A105: Features and specifications

The new Walkman NW-A105 comes with Android 9.0 Pie operating system and will feature a 3.6-inch HD display. The music player will support high-resolution audio, which the brand claims can deliver better than CD-quality music. The device will support DSD and FLAC playback up to 11.2MHz, with high-quality PCM conversion. Support for DSEE HX rebuilds audio lost during digital compression.

Supported with Wi-Fi, the new NW-A105 Walkman will also give users access to streaming services to be connected to new music always. When not connected on Wi-Fi, you can always download your tracks offline and go the classic way. The Walkman will also support Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. This will allow you to use your favorite headphones or Bluetooth speakers with the Walkman.

The new Sony Walkman features 16GB inbuilt storage, which is further expandable to up to 128GB. Further, Sony promises a battery life of 26 hours on the Walkman, on a single charge. The device will charge with a USB Type-C slot. The Sony Walkman will be priced at Rs 23,990 and will be available in a single black variant.