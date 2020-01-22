comscore New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie and streaming capabilities
News

Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie and streaming capabilities

News

The new Sony Walkman will provide both nostalgic value and modern capabilities.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 3:50 PM IST
Sony Walkman

Sony’s classic Walkman is about to return and that too with a new avatar. The brand recently launched the Android Walkman NW-A105. The nostalgic product will come equipped with modern additions and features to keep up with the times. With the launch, Sony not only promises a trip down memory lane but also best-in-class audio experience.

Related Stories


Sony launched the Walkman brand of portable media players way back in 1979. The product initially played music from cassettes and became a popular alternative to large and more expensive music players. Over the years, Sony adapted the Walkman players to accommodate CDs and later in the digital format. Sony even carried over the Walkman brand to some of its feature phones, and later the official music playing app used in its Xperia line of smartphones.

Watch: How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Sony Walkman A105: Features and specifications

The new Walkman NW-A105 comes with Android 9.0 Pie operating system and will feature a 3.6-inch HD display. The music player will support high-resolution audio, which the brand claims can deliver better than CD-quality music. The device will support DSD and FLAC playback up to 11.2MHz, with high-quality PCM conversion. Support for DSEE HX rebuilds audio lost during digital compression.

Supported with Wi-Fi, the new NW-A105 Walkman will also give users access to streaming services to be connected to new music always. When not connected on Wi-Fi, you can always download your tracks offline and go the classic way. The Walkman will also support Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. This will allow you to use your favorite headphones or Bluetooth speakers with the Walkman.

Sony smartphone with 4K display, Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch at MWC 2020

Also Read

Sony smartphone with 4K display, Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch at MWC 2020

The new Sony Walkman features 16GB inbuilt storage, which is further expandable to up to 128GB. Further, Sony promises a battery life of 26 hours on the Walkman, on a single charge. The device will charge with a USB Type-C slot. The Sony Walkman will be priced at Rs 23,990 and will be available in a single black variant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 3:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
Top Products
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Wearables

MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

News

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

News

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

News

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie
Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

Gaming

Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends
Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020

News

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4

Gaming

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4
Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : WhatsApp को Dark Mode मिलने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

शाओमी ने ट्रेनिंग बाइक को 19.5-inch डिस्प्ले के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi और Realme भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेंगे ISRO के नेविगेशन टेक्नोलॉजी NavIC सपोर्टेबल स्मार्टफोन

Sony PlayStataion 5 का यूजर इंटरफेस (UI) हुआ लीक, जानें खूबियां

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सऐप की बीटा वर्जन ऐप को मिला डार्क मोड, ऐसे एक्टिवेट करें WhatsApp Dark Mode

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Wearables

MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India
Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

News

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out
New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

News

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie