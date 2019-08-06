Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

The Sony Walkman is an iconic product, which recently turned 40 in July. Those who have used it in the past know how good of a cassette player the Walkman was. And over the years, it has taken different forms, in terms of a portable CD Player, a digital music player with a display, and much more. Now, a new report hints that a new Sony Walkman in a modern avatar may launch soon.

Sony Walkman features (expected)

According to a report on The Walkman blog, a new device with model number NW-A100 recently appeared in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. Sadly, only limited information is listed about the upcoming digital music player. FCC listing states that the upcoming Sony Walkman will come with Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4/5.0GHz).

It will also include connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0 to enable wireless music listening. There will be NFC connectivity option too, allowing you to tap and connect with other wireless devices, such as headphones. No image was shared, so there is no information about the form factor or design.

However, having Wi-Fi connectivity would mean you could stream music from services like Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify and more. The Sony Walkman could also support playback DSD, WAV and FLAC files.

Expected launch, competition

Sony could unveil the new Walkman at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The consumer tech show will take place between September 6 and September 11. Talking about competition, the Apple iPod touch (2019) will be a direct competitor. It comes with a 4-inch touch display, front and rear camera, and up to 256GB storage option. The new iPod touch is available at a starting price of Rs 18,900. There is also FiiO M7 high-res digital music player that you can buy for around Rs 17,000. It remains to be seen how Sony is able to differentiate it from the competition.