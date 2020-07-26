Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6

Sony is all set to launch its latest WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones in India on August 6. The new pair of TWS earbuds from Sony will be launched on the Amazon Prime Day sale event. One of the key selling points of the Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones will be the Active Noise Canceling (ANC). The Audio product will be unveiled at 12:00AM on the mentioned date. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month: Report

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones: Features and more

The Sony TWS sports 6mm drivers, but offers a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. Beyond this, buyers will also get surround sound support with an equalizer built-in the Sony app. It features a QN1e HD noise-canceling processor, and users will be able to turn off the noise-canceling with a gesture.

It also comes with in-ear detection for automatic play and pauses features. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also comes with up to 6 hours of battery backup with ANC on. The charging case can charge the TWS three times from 0 to 100 percent. The company has also added support for fast charging which allows 90-minutes of music playback on a 10-minute charge.

It is being rumored that the company will price the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones around Rs 20,000 in India. Some reports note that it could be below this price marker. The Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon and the brand’s official website. The India launch of the product comes almost a year after Sony launched it on the global stage. The rest of the details will be revealed on August 6 when Sony will launch its Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones in India.