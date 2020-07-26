comscore Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6: Check features
News

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6: Check features

News

The new pair of WF-1000X M3 TWS wireless earphones from Sony will be launched on August 6 during the Amazon Prime Day sale event. 

  • Published: July 26, 2020 12:26 PM IST
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS India launch

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6

Sony is all set to launch its latest WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones in India on August 6. The new pair of TWS earbuds from Sony will be launched on the Amazon Prime Day sale event. One of the key selling points of the Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones will be the Active Noise Canceling (ANC). The Audio product will be unveiled at 12:00AM on the mentioned date. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month: Report

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones: Features and more

The Sony TWS sports 6mm drivers, but offers a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. Beyond this, buyers will also get surround sound support with an equalizer built-in the Sony app. It features a QN1e HD noise-canceling processor, and users will be able to turn off the noise-canceling with a gesture. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Major discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, gaming headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards

It also comes with in-ear detection for automatic play and pauses features. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also comes with up to 6 hours of battery backup with ANC on. The charging case can charge the TWS three times from 0 to 100 percent. The company has also added support for fast charging which allows 90-minutes of music playback on a 10-minute charge. Also Read - Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

It is being rumored that the company will price the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones around Rs 20,000 in India. Some reports note that it could be below this price marker. The Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon and the brand’s official website. The India launch of the product comes almost a year after Sony launched it on the global stage. The rest of the details will be revealed on August 6 when Sony will launch its Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2020 12:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30
Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6

News

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6

Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, and more

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, and more

Apple may finally offer Face ID on Macs

News

Apple may finally offer Face ID on Macs

LG K42 running Android 10 listed on Google Play Console, could launch soon

News

LG K42 running Android 10 listed on Google Play Console, could launch soon

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6

Apple may finally offer Face ID on Macs

LG K42 running Android 10 listed on Google Play Console, could launch soon

Honor 8X update brings June 2020 security patch

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6

News

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6
PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020

Gaming

PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020
Xiaomi slashes price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India

Deals

Xiaomi slashes price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India
Vivo TWS Neo Review

Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review
Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

हिंदी समाचार

Gmail से इस तरह से हटा सकते हैं Google Meet टैब, सिर्फ कुछ स्टेप करने होंगे फॉलो

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 और Nokia 6.3 कब होंगे लॉन्च, हुआ खुलासा

WhatsApp पर ऐसे सेट कर सकते हैं auto-reply मैसेज, कई काम करेगा आपकी मदद

Samsung Galaxy A42 होगा कंपनी का सस्ता 5G फोन, लगी होगी 5000mAh की बैटरी

OnePlus 8T सीरीज में हो सकता है 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, सामने आई जानकारी

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30
Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6

News

Sony WF-1000X M3 wireless earphones India launch on August 6
Apple may finally offer Face ID on Macs

News

Apple may finally offer Face ID on Macs
LG K42 running Android 10 listed on Google Play Console, could launch soon

News

LG K42 running Android 10 listed on Google Play Console, could launch soon
Honor 8X update brings June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 8X update brings June 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers