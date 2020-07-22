comscore Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS coming to India next month | BGR India
Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month: Report

The highlight of the device will likely be the Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature in the TWS form factor. Let’s check out other details around the Sony WF-1000XM3 here.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 5:51 PM IST
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS India launch

Electronics giant Sony recently launched its truly wireless earbuds in the Indian market. We observed immense interest around the launch considering that there are the first Sony-branded TWS products to land in India. Now, weeks after the launch, some new information has just surfaced around Sony TWS products. A new report indicates that the company is planning to launch yet another TWS product. Looking closely, it looks like Sony is planning to launch its top-of-the-line TWS, the WF-1000XM3 in India. The India launch of the product comes almost a year after the company launched it on the global stage. Let’s check out the details around the Sony WF-1000XM3 here including features, specifications, and possible pricing. Also Read - Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones review: Punchy sound, solid battery life

Sony WF-1000XM3 coming to India; details

According to a report from TechRadar, industry sources revealed that the company is all set to launch the TWS soon. The report also noted that the company is planning to launch the device next month. Others note that the launch may happen in “early August”. The highlight of the device will likely be the Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature in the TWS form factor. The product comes with a QN1e HD noise-canceling processor to offer the highlighting feature. Taking a look at other interesting features, one can also turn off the noise-canceling with a gesture. Also Read - Epic Games gets $250 million investment from Sony; values the company at $17.86 billion

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

The Sony TWS sports 6mm drives in each but to offer a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. Beyond this, buyers will also get surround sound support with an equalizer built-in the Sony app. Also Read - Sony PS4's Horizon Zero Dawn PC release date set for August 7

Sony launches WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless headphones in India: Price, features and more

Sony launches WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless headphones in India: Price, features and more

It also comes with in-ear detection for automatic play and pauses features. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also comes with up to 6 hours of battery backup with ANC on. The charging case can charge the TWS three times from 0 to 100 percent. The company has also added support for fast charging which allows 90-minutes of music playback on a 10-minute charge. The report also noted that the company will likely price the WF-1000XM3 around Rs. 20,000. Others note that it could be below this price marker.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 5:51 PM IST

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers