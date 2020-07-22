Electronics giant Sony recently launched its truly wireless earbuds in the Indian market. We observed immense interest around the launch considering that there are the first Sony-branded TWS products to land in India. Now, weeks after the launch, some new information has just surfaced around Sony TWS products. A new report indicates that the company is planning to launch yet another TWS product. Looking closely, it looks like Sony is planning to launch its top-of-the-line TWS, the WF-1000XM3 in India. The India launch of the product comes almost a year after the company launched it on the global stage. Let’s check out the details around the Sony WF-1000XM3 here including features, specifications, and possible pricing. Also Read - Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones review: Punchy sound, solid battery life

Sony WF-1000XM3 coming to India; details

According to a report from TechRadar, industry sources revealed that the company is all set to launch the TWS soon. The report also noted that the company is planning to launch the device next month. Others note that the launch may happen in "early August". The highlight of the device will likely be the Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature in the TWS form factor. The product comes with a QN1e HD noise-canceling processor to offer the highlighting feature. Taking a look at other interesting features, one can also turn off the noise-canceling with a gesture.

The Sony TWS sports 6mm drives in each but to offer a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. Beyond this, buyers will also get surround sound support with an equalizer built-in the Sony app.

It also comes with in-ear detection for automatic play and pauses features. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also comes with up to 6 hours of battery backup with ANC on. The charging case can charge the TWS three times from 0 to 100 percent. The company has also added support for fast charging which allows 90-minutes of music playback on a 10-minute charge. The report also noted that the company will likely price the WF-1000XM3 around Rs. 20,000. Others note that it could be below this price marker.