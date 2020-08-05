Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones now launched in India at Rs 19,990

Sony has launched its premium true wireless earphones WF-1000XM3 in India. Priced at Rs 19,990, the Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS comes with active noise cancellation feature. These were Sony’s flagship true wireless earphones when it launched globally in 2019. A lot of tech reviewers globally categorized these as one of best TWS earphones available across the segment right now. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

To note, there is an introductory Rs 2,000 off on these Sony WF-1000XM3 in India for a period of 10 days. Sony will make these available at an introductory price of Rs 17,990 for these 10 days. The earphones will go on sale from August 6. Sony India says that it will be available for purchase from both online and offline stores, Sony retail stores, Sony’s online store, major electronics retailers, and Amazon India. After the introductory offer, the Sony WF-1000XM3 will be available for Rs 19,990. Also Read - True wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan: Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t and more

Sony WF-1000XM3: Features and specifications

The highlight of the device is its Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature in the TWS form factor. The product comes with a QN1e HD noise-canceling processor to offer the highlighting feature. Taking a look at other interesting features, one can also turn off the noise-canceling with a gesture. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

The Sony TWS sports 6mm drives in each but to offer a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. Beyond this, buyers will also get surround sound support with an equalizer built-in the Sony app.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

It also comes with in-ear detection for automatic play and pauses features. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also comes with up to 6 hours of battery backup with ANC on. The charging case can charge the TWS three times from 0 to 100 percent. The company has also added support for fast charging which allows 90-minutes of music playback on a 10-minute charge.