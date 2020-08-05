comscore Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones now launched in India at Rs 19,990
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones now launched in India at Rs 19,990
News

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones now launched in India at Rs 19,990

News

To note, there is an introductory Rs 2,000 off on these Sony WF-1000XM3 in India for a period of 10 days, which takes the introductory price down to Rs 17,990.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 4:22 PM IST
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS India launch

Sony has launched its premium true wireless earphones WF-1000XM3 in India. Priced at Rs 19,990, the Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS comes with active noise cancellation feature. These were Sony’s flagship true wireless earphones when it launched globally in 2019. A lot of tech reviewers globally categorized these as one of best TWS earphones available across the segment right now. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

To note, there is an introductory Rs 2,000 off on these Sony WF-1000XM3 in India for a period of 10 days. Sony will make these available at an introductory price of Rs 17,990 for these 10 days. The earphones will go on sale from August 6. Sony India says that it will be available for purchase from both online and offline stores, Sony retail stores, Sony’s online store, major electronics retailers, and Amazon India. After the introductory offer, the Sony WF-1000XM3 will be available for Rs 19,990. Also Read - True wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan: Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t and more

Sony WF-1000XM3: Features and specifications

The highlight of the device is its Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature in the TWS form factor. The product comes with a QN1e HD noise-canceling processor to offer the highlighting feature. Taking a look at other interesting features, one can also turn off the noise-canceling with a gesture. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

The Sony TWS sports 6mm drives in each but to offer a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. Beyond this, buyers will also get surround sound support with an equalizer built-in the Sony app.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

It also comes with in-ear detection for automatic play and pauses features. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also comes with up to 6 hours of battery backup with ANC on. The charging case can charge the TWS three times from 0 to 100 percent. The company has also added support for fast charging which allows 90-minutes of music playback on a 10-minute charge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 4:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more
News
OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more
Realme 6i Review

Review

Realme 6i Review

Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display

News

Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990

PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990

Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

News

OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
OnePlus Nord Review : मिड रेंज सेगमेंट का किंंग?

रिव्यू

OnePlus Nord Review : मिड रेंज सेगमेंट का किंंग?
Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones

News

Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G हो सकता है सस्ता 5G फोन, मिलेगा Snapdragon 690 SoC

Kodak ने भारत में 10,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 7 नए स्मार्ट टीवी

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G स्मार्टफोन अमेरिका में होगा इस तारीख को लॉन्च

Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi TV Stick, अमेजन Fire TV Stick से है 1200 रुपये सस्ता

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more
News
OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more
Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display

News

Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990
Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon

News

Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon
Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files

News

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers