Sony has announced two new audio products as part of its wireless lineup. The Sony WF-XB700 are the new truly wireless earbuds that cater to an audience looking for extra bass experience. It is joined by the WH-CH710N, delivering noise-cancellation at an affordable price point. The WF-XB700 are the not the successor to WF-1000XM3 but forms part of Sony’s Extra Bass series. In terms of design, they seem to be identical to previous true wireless earbuds from Sony.

These new true wireless earbuds come with an IPX4 rating but they lack specific fins or loops to secure the earbuds. The big difference between the Sony WF-XB700 and WF-1000XM3 is in experience. The WF-XB700 offers extra bass but lacks support for noise cancellation. It also lacks gesture support and instead relies on physical buttons. They also have lower overall battery life of around 18 hours versus 24 hours on the WF-1000XM3 with the charging case.

Sony claims that the earbuds themselves last for around nine hours on a single charge. This is longer than the six hours offered by the WF-1000XM3 earbuds. The WF-XB700 are priced at $130 and come in black and blue colors. Sony has not launched the WF-1000XM3 in India and it is not clear whether these will come to the market. However, the WH-CH710N should definitely come to India, since its predecessor is already available here.

The Sony WH-CH710N debuts as the successor to the WH-CH700N that we liked from early last year. The new model brings improvement to noise-cancellation and now uses dual microphones to kill external noise. The WH-CH700N was not the best when it came to noise cancellation and did let ambient sound in. These should be much better thanks to the use of dual microphones. Sony claims a battery life of 35 hours, which is the same as its predecessor. These are priced at $200 and are available in black, white and blue.