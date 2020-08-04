Sony is set to launch the upgraded version of its WH-1000XM series wireless headphones. The product will be revealed later this month but a new leaked video shows us everything about the product. The video published by Sparrows News here, talks about the WH-1000XM4 headphones, which will compete with Bose and Sennheiser headphones. Also Read - Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones review: Punchy sound, solid battery life

Also Read - Sony PS4's Horizon Zero Dawn PC release date set for August 7

The last flagship headphones from Sony was launched in 2018, so this upgrade has been long overdue. The video here shows a similar headphone design with the XM4 and its other capabilities like gesture controls and active noise cancellation (ANC) among others. Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

Sony WH-1000XM4 expected features

In addition to this, previously we had talked about the headset allowing users to connect more than one device at a time. The headset can quickly switch from one device to another without disconnecting the Bluetooth each time. The WH-1000XM4 will also come with a new feature called “Smart Talking”. With this function, the headphones will deactivate the active noise reduction and thus allow the user to perceive ambient noise when voices are detected.

Sony will allow the audio sensitivity to be set between “automatic, high or low”. The headset will also change certain audio settings automatically based on your geographic location, collected via Google Maps. Sony will allow users to configure predefined settings according to their position. For example, if you go to the library, the headphones will automatically activate noise reduction.

Finally, the headset will come equipped with new technology to improve the quality of an audio file, DSEE Extreme. This feature is already there on the WH-1000XM3 under the name, DSEE HX. However, the new DSEE Extreme should be able to scale up a sound source to better quality via AI.

With all these features, we expect Sony to price its flagship headphones over Rs 28,000 in the market. At this price, it will be competing with the Bose QuietComfort series and even the rumoured Apple AirPods Studio.