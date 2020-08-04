comscore Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones leaked in new video | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphones video leaked
News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphones video leaked

News

The latest Sony WH series wireless headphone will pack new set of features but sport a similar design to the XM3.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 5:57 PM IST
sony headphones leaked

Sony is set to launch the upgraded version of its WH-1000XM series wireless headphones. The product will be revealed later this month but a new leaked video shows us everything about the product. The video published by Sparrows News here, talks about the WH-1000XM4 headphones, which will compete with Bose and Sennheiser headphones. Also Read - Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones review: Punchy sound, solid battery life

Also Read - Sony PS4's Horizon Zero Dawn PC release date set for August 7

The last flagship headphones from Sony was launched in 2018, so this upgrade has been long overdue. The video here shows a similar headphone design with the XM4 and its other capabilities like gesture controls and active noise cancellation (ANC) among others. Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

Sony WH-1000XM4 expected features

In addition to this, previously we had talked about the headset allowing users to connect more than one device at a time. The headset can quickly switch from one device to another without disconnecting the Bluetooth each time. The WH-1000XM4 will also come with a new feature called “Smart Talking”. With this function, the headphones will deactivate the active noise reduction and thus allow the user to perceive ambient noise when voices are detected.

Sony will allow the audio sensitivity to be set between “automatic, high or low”. The headset will also change certain audio settings automatically based on your geographic location, collected via Google Maps. Sony will allow users to configure predefined settings according to their position. For example, if you go to the library, the headphones will automatically activate noise reduction.

Finally, the headset will come equipped with new technology to improve the quality of an audio file, DSEE Extreme. This feature is already there on the WH-1000XM3 under the name, DSEE HX. However, the new DSEE Extreme should be able to scale up a sound source to better quality via AI.

With all these features, we expect Sony to price its flagship headphones over Rs 28,000 in the market. At this price, it will be competing with the Bose QuietComfort series and even the rumoured Apple AirPods Studio.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 5:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
News
Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

News

WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

Realme 5, 5S receive July 2020 security update: Check details

News

Realme 5, 5S receive July 2020 security update: Check details

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report

News

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report

Apple iPhone 12 to launch in two stages later this year: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 to launch in two stages later this year: Report

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

Realme 5, 5S receive July 2020 security update: Check details

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report

Apple iPhone 12 to launch in two stages later this year: Report

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing
Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

News

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India
Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio

News

Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio
Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo K7 5G स्मार्टफोन किफायती कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

चीनी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया Made In India टीवी, भारतीय बाजार में सस्ते टीवी से की एंट्री

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स मात्र 1500 रुपये में सेटटॉप बॉक्स को Xstream Box से कर सकते हैं अपग्रेड

चाइनीज वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप Zoom को टक्कर देगी ये देसी ऐप, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

देसी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 8 हजार से कम में मिलते हैं आकर्षक स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
News
Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

News

WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news
Realme 5, 5S receive July 2020 security update: Check details

News

Realme 5, 5S receive July 2020 security update: Check details
Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report

News

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report
Apple iPhone 12 to launch in two stages later this year: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 to launch in two stages later this year: Report

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers