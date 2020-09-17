comscore Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones launching in India tomorrow: Livestream
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, live stream details

Sony claims that the new WH-1000XM4 headphones feature the “best ever noise-canceling performance” in the brand’s lineup of products.

  Published: September 17, 2020 7:05 PM IST
Sony will launch its latest noise-cancelling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM4, in India tomorrow, September 18. The company will be hosting a live stream for the launch at 12:00PM (noon) on its Sony India YouTube channel. The Amazon India ‘Notify me‘ listing page is already live suggesting that the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones will be made available on their platform soon. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

The successor to Sony’s 2018 model (WH-1000XM3) were launched last month globally. The have been priced at $350 (about Rs 26,000) for the market in the US. Sony claims that the new WH-1000XM4 headphones feature the “best ever noise-canceling performance” in the brand’s lineup of products. There are two microphones on each of the earcups and these help with noise cancellation using Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. There is also a MediaTek MT2811S chip that senses external noise and the music being played to deliver optimum performance. Also Read - Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen

Sony WH-1000XM4 Also Read - Toshiba launches new 4K Smart TVs, HD and full-HD range in India starting at Rs 12,990

Sony WH-1000XM4: Features

There is support for gestures on either side of the headphones. The earcups can be double-tapped to play or pause the music. Users can also swipe left and right to switch tracks and hold your hand over the earcup to toggle ambient sound control. Also Read – OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

Sony also revealed that the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones still feature the 30-hour battery life of its predecessor. There is also fast charging and a quick 10-minute charge will give users 5-hours of playback time. The headphones can also be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, enabling you to do things like listening to music and then immediately taking a call from your smartphone.

The new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also support what Sony calls its new Precise Voice Pickup technology. This controls the five microphones in the headphones for sharp hands-free calls. Further, a new “Speak-to-chat” feature instantly recognizes the voice of users and automatically stops music playback. While doing this, the headphones will also let in ambient sound, effectively letting you carry out a conversation without taking your headphones off.

